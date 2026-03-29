Centre's Rs 497-Cr Scheme Comes As Huge Relief For Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis: FIEO
Rice from Uttar Pradesh is in huge demand the Middle East, particularly UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia, says FIEO's Alok Srivastava.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Kanpur: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Sunday said that operations have been significantly disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East but the Centre's RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme comes as a huge relief for the exporters.
Alok Srivastava, assistant director, FIEO, said Middle East is a big market for Indian products, particularly from Kanpur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. "Goods mostly exported to this region are agricultural products, perishable items, textile and leather products. Rice from Uttar Pradesh is in huge demand in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, the war has disrupted the entire supply chain and eco system, leaving exporters in trouble," Srivastava said.
According to Srivastava, after war broke out, huge freight charges and insurance costs were imposed while many exporters did not get money from the buyers. Addressing such challenges, the Centre on March 19 launched the RELIEF scheme with an outlay of Rs 497 crore to support exporters, providing relief from the surging freight costs, insurance premiums and shipping delays. The scheme ensured assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh per exporter along with relief from increased logistics cost, he added.
"Under this scheme, the already insured shipments were protected from February 14 to March 15. In the second phase, coverage was provided for upcoming consignments from March 16 to June 15 to shield exporters from surcharge shocks and reimburse freights and insurance cover," he said.
Umang Agarwal, general secretary of Federation of Indian Trade Associations (FITA) and an entrepreneur noted that a significant number of shipments were dispatched from Kanpur between February 14 and March 15. However, exporters who insure their products through the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) and regularly pay their premiums will be entitled to receive the full benefits of the Central government's relief scheme, Agarwal said, adding that the new exporters, in addition to receiving government assistance, will be eligible for insurance coverage benefits of up to 95 per cent.
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