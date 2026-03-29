ETV Bharat / state

Centre's Rs 497-Cr Scheme Comes As Huge Relief For Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis: FIEO

Kanpur: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Sunday said that operations have been significantly disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East but the Centre's RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme comes as a huge relief for the exporters.

Alok Srivastava, assistant director, FIEO, said Middle East is a big market for Indian products, particularly from Kanpur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. "Goods mostly exported to this region are agricultural products, perishable items, textile and leather products. Rice from Uttar Pradesh is in huge demand in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, the war has disrupted the entire supply chain and eco system, leaving exporters in trouble," Srivastava said.

According to Srivastava, after war broke out, huge freight charges and insurance costs were imposed while many exporters did not get money from the buyers. Addressing such challenges, the Centre on March 19 launched the RELIEF scheme with an outlay of Rs 497 crore to support exporters, providing relief from the surging freight costs, insurance premiums and shipping delays. The scheme ensured assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh per exporter along with relief from increased logistics cost, he added.