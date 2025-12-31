Centre's New Year Gift To Chhattisgarh: Union Minister To Lay Foundation For Rs 146 Crore Bhoramdev Tourism Corridor
The Bhoramdev temple complex, famous for its ancient architecture and religious significance, is one of Chhattisgarh's major tourist destinations.
Kawardha: Chhattisgarh is set to achieve a major milestone in the tourism sector on Thursday, the first day of the new year 2026, with the launch of the state’s first Bhoramdev Tourism Corridor.
The foundation stone of the ambitious project, costing approximately Rs 146 crore, will be laid by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a traditional Bhumi Pujan ceremony.
The construction of the tourism corridor will provide modern and improved facilities for devotees and tourists visiting the area.
The project includes road widening, organised parking, viewpoints, a tourist facilitation centre, beautification, and the development of other basic amenities. This will not only increase the number of tourists but also boost local economic activity.
According to officials, the Bhoramdev Tourism Corridor will create new employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the region. “The state government aims to connect Chhattisgarh's major religious and tourist sites with modern facilities, establishing a strong presence on the national and international tourism map,” they said.
This will not only make the beginning of the new year memorable but will also be recorded as a significant achievement in the history of Chhattisgarh tourism, according to them.
The Tourism Corridor is a result of this visionary approach, which will further strengthen the identity of the Kabirdham district in the coming years.
A large dome is being constructed at the venue for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Corridor, officials said.
“Adequate police force has been deployed for security arrangements, and parking facilities have been ensured at various locations for the convenience of devotees and guests,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Patel.
