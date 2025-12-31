ETV Bharat / state

Centre's New Year Gift To Chhattisgarh: Union Minister To Lay Foundation For Rs 146 Crore Bhoramdev Tourism Corridor

Kawardha: Chhattisgarh is set to achieve a major milestone in the tourism sector on Thursday, the first day of the new year 2026, with the launch of the state’s first Bhoramdev Tourism Corridor.

The foundation stone of the ambitious project, costing approximately Rs 146 crore, will be laid by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a traditional Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

The Bhoramdev temple complex, famous for its ancient architecture and religious significance, is one of Chhattisgarh's major tourist destinations. The construction of the tourism corridor will provide modern and improved facilities for devotees and tourists visiting the area.

The project includes road widening, organised parking, viewpoints, a tourist facilitation centre, beautification, and the development of other basic amenities. This will not only increase the number of tourists but also boost local economic activity.