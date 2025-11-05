ETV Bharat / state

Centre Withdraws Order To Scrap Panjab University Senate And Syndicate

Lauding the Centre's move BJP's Punjab unit urged the state government to taken immediate steps to establish democratic Senates and Syndicates in Punjab's other universities like in Panjab University.

Under Section 14(7) of the East Punjab University Act, 1947, structural changes were introduced to the university's governance system, namely reducing elected representation in decision-making bodies and replacing the existing electoral process with nomination-based model for selecting Senate members.

The move comes following protests by student organisations, faculty members and political parties on the university's campus and across Punjab alleging that Panjab University's democratic structure was being undermined.

Taking to its X handle, Punjab BJP said it is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjab University and the rights of Punjab over it. "The potential impact on the university's administration and education from the notification issued regarding the changes made by the Central Government in the Senate and Syndicate of Punjab University for the purpose of administrative reforms is being seriously evaluated. Consultations will be held with all stakeholders, including professors, students, and education experts, to explore a solution in Punjab's best interest. An appeal to the Punjab Government: Instead of engaging in misleading propaganda on this issue, immediate steps should be taken to establish democratic Senates and Syndicates in Punjab's other universities, just like in Punjab University."

Senior AAP leader Baltej Pannu said that the BJP-led Central Government has revoked the notification due to pressure from all quarters and the strict stand taken by student organisations and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "Punjabis are fully aware of their rights, anyone who tries to rob the rights of Punjab will not be tolerated at any cost," Pannu said.

In a recent protest by students unions in front of the Panjab University Vice Chancellor's office, they had announced a strike on November 10.

Meanwhile, Punjab government had said it will challenge the Centre's notification in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had termed the Centre's move "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial" and said it violated the university's long-established autonomy.