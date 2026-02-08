Centre Will Closely Work With Karnataka To Boost Agriculture: Chouhan
Addressing the International Agriculture Fair in Bengaluru, he said the Centre and state share responsibility of serving farmers, regardless of which party is in power.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Centre would work closely with the Karnataka government to strengthen agriculture, increase farmers' incomes and expand processing facilities across the state. He was speaking on the concluding day of the International Agriculture Fair in Bengaluru.
Addressing farmers and officials at the three-Day event at Tripura Vasini, Chouhan said agriculture should rise above political differences. "A farmer does not recognise BJP or Congress. He only wants meaningful work, fair prices and timely support," he noted, adding that both the Centre and the state share the responsibility of serving farmers, regardless of which party is in power.
Recalling earlier proposals from Karnataka, including those related to mango, chilli and tur dal procurement, he said the Centre had extended assistance whenever requests were made.
Support for Pulses, Seed Villages and Processing Units
Highlighting Karnataka's position as the leading producer of tur and arhar dals in the country, Chouhan praised the quality of its produce but noted that per-hectare productivity remains below the national average. He assured that under the National Pulses Mission, the Centre would provide full scientific and technical support to improve yields.
Emphasising the importance of quality seeds, he urged the state to establish seed villages and announced that 25 seed villages would be developed in Karnataka, where farmers would produce seeds locally. Farmers undertaking model demonstrations in seed production and pulse cultivation would receive an incentive of Rs 10,000 per hectare. The Centre would fully support these initiatives, particularly in major tur-growing regions.
To strengthen processing infrastructure, Chouhan announced support for setting up 35 dal mills in the state, each receiving a subsidy of Rs 25 lakh from the Centre. Farmer-producer organisations, farmer groups and private players would be encouraged to set up these units to help farmers secure better prices, he added.
Focus on Millets, Horticulture and Coconut Development
The Union minister said Karnataka played a key role in promoting Shree Anna and millets, which later gained national and global recognition. He assured continued support for millet farmers, saying additional schemes would be introduced if required.
Chouhan noted that ageing plantations and disease outbreaks had affected coconut productivity. "A Coconut Development Scheme would be launched to replace old trees with high-yielding varieties. Scientific teams have also been formed to address crop diseases," he added.
Chouhan also announced that Rs 191.67 crore was being released to Karnataka under the Crop Mission and Rural Mission, with an additional Rs 154 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to be released soon.
Congratulating farmers for making India the world's largest rice producer, he said, "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our farmers", reiterating that the Centre would continue to work with Karnataka in the spirit of cooperative federalism to ensure sustainable agricultural growth.
