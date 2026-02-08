ETV Bharat / state

Centre Will Closely Work With Karnataka To Boost Agriculture: Chouhan

Bengaluru: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Centre would work closely with the Karnataka government to strengthen agriculture, increase farmers' incomes and expand processing facilities across the state. He was speaking on the concluding day of the International Agriculture Fair in Bengaluru.

Addressing farmers and officials at the three-Day event at Tripura Vasini, Chouhan said agriculture should rise above political differences. "A farmer does not recognise BJP or Congress. He only wants meaningful work, fair prices and timely support," he noted, adding that both the Centre and the state share the responsibility of serving farmers, regardless of which party is in power.

Recalling earlier proposals from Karnataka, including those related to mango, chilli and tur dal procurement, he said the Centre had extended assistance whenever requests were made.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the International Agriculture Fair on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Support for Pulses, Seed Villages and Processing Units

Highlighting Karnataka's position as the leading producer of tur and arhar dals in the country, Chouhan praised the quality of its produce but noted that per-hectare productivity remains below the national average. He assured that under the National Pulses Mission, the Centre would provide full scientific and technical support to improve yields.