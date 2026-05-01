ETV Bharat / state

Centre To Sanction Over Rs 8000 Cr To Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: The Union government is set to extend an additional Rs 8,097 crore financial package to support the revival and long-term sustainability of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Vizag Steel Plant, according to official sources.

The proposed assistance comes less than a year after the Centre sanctioned a Rs 11,440 crore relief package for the public sector steelmaker. The fresh infusion is aimed at stabilising operations and strengthening the plant’s financial position as it gradually recovers.

Sources said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy has cleared the proposal, which has now been forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval. Once cleared by the Expenditure Department, the proposal will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final sanction.