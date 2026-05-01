Centre To Sanction Over Rs 8000 Cr To Vizag Steel Plant
Sources said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy has cleared the proposal, which has now been forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: The Union government is set to extend an additional Rs 8,097 crore financial package to support the revival and long-term sustainability of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Vizag Steel Plant, according to official sources.
The proposed assistance comes less than a year after the Centre sanctioned a Rs 11,440 crore relief package for the public sector steelmaker. The fresh infusion is aimed at stabilising operations and strengthening the plant’s financial position as it gradually recovers.
Sources said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy has cleared the proposal, which has now been forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval. Once cleared by the Expenditure Department, the proposal will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final sanction.
The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has shown signs of operational improvement in recent months, with all three blast furnaces resuming operations. Steel production and sales have also picked up, indicating a gradual turnaround.
Officials noted that the Centre plans to route the fresh Rs 8,097 crore package as equity infusion, similar to the earlier financial support. Of the Rs 11,440 crore sanctioned in the first phase, Rs 10,300 crore was infused as equity, while Rs 1,140 crore was provided as working capital through 7% non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.
The latest package is expected to provide crucial financial backing to ensure the plant’s continuity and support its long-term revival strategy.