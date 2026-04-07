Centre To Regularise Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies On ‘As Is, Where Is’, 50 Lakh Residents To Benefit
Delhi government to issue conveyance deeds as Centre clears regularisation of 1,511 colonies, benefiting lakhs with legal ownership and infrastructure boost, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major decision for lakhs of residents living under decades of uncertainty in the national capital, the Centre has approved regularisation of Delhi's unauthorised colonies on an "As is, Where is" basis. This move is expected to simplify property registration and help nearly 50 lakh residents realise their dream of owning legal rights to their homes.
Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the decision. She termed it a milestone in Delhi's urban development history. Khattar also outlined key aspects of the plan in detail.
Process Simplified, PM-UDAY Gets New Momentum
The Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri–Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme in 2019 to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. However, progress remained slow, with only around 40,000 houses regularised so far under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Now, the responsibility has been shifted to the Delhi government's Revenue Department, which aims to complete the process within 45 days of application. The simplification of procedures and removal of technical hurdles under the "As is, Where is" principle is expected to significantly boost participation.
1,511 Colonies To Benefit in First Phase
Of the 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 1511 have been included in the new plan for regularisation. The remaining colonies will be assessed after technical evaluation, Gupta said.
The Delhi government’s Revenue Department will play a key role in implementation. Eligible residents will be issued Conveyance Deeds, which will provide full legal ownership of their properties. To streamline the process, a stronger digital interface has been introduced to reduce the need for physical visits to government offices. Officials have been directed to ensure time-bound execution.
Political Impact And Public Response
The decision is expected to have a significant political impact in Delhi. Experts believe it could influence a large segment of the voting public. While the BJP is projecting it as "Modi's guarantee," the Delhi government has begun groundwork for implementation.
Residents of densely populated areas like Sangam Vihar, Burari and Uttam Nagar have welcomed the move, saying it will remove the long-standing “illegal” tag attached to their homes.
What Does ‘As is, Where is’ Mean
Under this principle, existing constructions will be accepted in their current form and granted legal status. This will benefit thousands of families whose homes do not fully comply with existing building by-laws. However, the government clarified that safety norms and public utility land will not be compromised.
This decision is being seen not just as an administrative reform, but as a major socio-economic intervention aimed at improving living conditions for millions. It is expected to boost Delhi’s real estate market and urban infrastructure development in the coming months.
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