ETV Bharat / state

Centre To Regularise Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies On ‘As Is, Where Is’, 50 Lakh Residents To Benefit

New Delhi: In a major decision for lakhs of residents living under decades of uncertainty in the national capital, the Centre has approved regularisation of Delhi's unauthorised colonies on an "As is, Where is" basis. This move is expected to simplify property registration and help nearly 50 lakh residents realise their dream of owning legal rights to their homes.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the decision. She termed it a milestone in Delhi's urban development history. Khattar also outlined key aspects of the plan in detail.

Process Simplified, PM-UDAY Gets New Momentum

The Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri–Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme in 2019 to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. However, progress remained slow, with only around 40,000 houses regularised so far under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Now, the responsibility has been shifted to the Delhi government's Revenue Department, which aims to complete the process within 45 days of application. The simplification of procedures and removal of technical hurdles under the "As is, Where is" principle is expected to significantly boost participation.

1,511 Colonies To Benefit in First Phase

Of the 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 1511 have been included in the new plan for regularisation. The remaining colonies will be assessed after technical evaluation, Gupta said.

The Delhi government’s Revenue Department will play a key role in implementation. Eligible residents will be issued Conveyance Deeds, which will provide full legal ownership of their properties. To streamline the process, a stronger digital interface has been introduced to reduce the need for physical visits to government offices. Officials have been directed to ensure time-bound execution.