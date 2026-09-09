Centre To Push States To Appoint Nodal Officers In Metros To Prevent Attacks On Northeastern People, Address Grievances
Move comes after Delhi assault on Manipuri musician; MHA panel seeks action on discrimination, prompt police response and awareness, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to write to the chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of all states to seek appointment of dedicated nodal officers in metropolitan cities to address grievances and complaints of people from the Northeast.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the MHA’s monitoring committee on issues concerning people from the Northeast, held on Tuesday, two days after a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, Chongtham Vikram Singh, died following a "brutal assault" in southeast Delhi. The move is aimed at strengthening the existing mechanism for addressing complaints of discrimination, harassment and other grievances faced by people from the Northeastern states living outside the region, particularly in major urban centres.
The meeting was chaired by Niraj Kumar Bansod, Joint Secretary, North East Division, MHA, and attended by representatives of various states and government departments and agencies, including the Delhi Police, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and MHA officials. Other members of the committee who attended the meeting included Dr Alana Golmei, Secretary, Northeast Support Centre, New Delhi; Dr Mizum Nyodu, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Delhi University; and Joram Maivio, Special Invitee to the monitoring committee.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday, Maivio said the MHA would initially focus on metropolitan cities where a large number of people from the Northeast reside. “The letter will be written to the chief secretaries and director general of police in all states,” Maivio said.
The proposed move seeks to ensure that people from the Northeast have an "identifiable point of contact" within the administration and police machinery when they face discrimination, harassment, violence or other difficulties.
Several metropolitan cities already have nodal officers for the Northeast, including Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Ghaziabad and Noida. However, members of the monitoring committee felt that the existing arrangements need to be "strengthened and better coordinated."
“We already have nodal officers for northeastern people in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore, Ghaziabad and Noida, but incidents keep happening. This is a serious issue, so we have reviewed the situation and decided to take steps so that such incidents can be stopped from happening,” Maivio said.
He said the existing system had helped minimise incidents involving people from the Northeast to some extent, but recent incidents demonstrated that more efforts were required.
“A number of initiatives have been undertaken by the government, and the situation has improved in many respects. However, in light of the disturbing trends and incidents witnessed lately, we need to adopt a cohesive approach,” he said.
The move to appoint nodal officers in the wake of death of Chongtham, who was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people in southeast Delhi. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities.
“Just two days ago, renowned Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram was brutally assaulted in Delhi and succumbed to his injuries. It is deeply painful and completely unacceptable. Justice must be delivered, and strong preventive measures must be enforced to ensure that such tragic and unjust acts are never repeated in the future,” Maivio said.
He stressed that the "issue went beyond individual incidents and had wider implications for social harmony and national integration." “The issues and concerns faced by people from the North East in cities have deeper implications for the larger process of building national unity, integration, and social harmony,” he said.
The monitoring committee also discussed a broad range of measures aimed at preventing discrimination and improving "institutional responses." These included possible amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), greater inclusion of the history and culture of the Northeast in school curricula, and strengthening and monitoring initiatives already undertaken by the government.
The committee also reviewed the progress of the proposed North East social and cultural institution, besides discussing the need to increase manpower and strengthen the Special Police Unit for Northeast Region (SPUNER).
The review also covered North East hostels, cases and incidents involving people from the region across the country, legal measures, police initiatives and sensitisation programmes.
Members also deliberated on the implementation of the recommendations of the Bezbaruah Committee, which was constituted to examine concerns relating to the safety and security of people from the Northeast living in other parts of the country.
Maivio said greater awareness about the Northeast’s "diverse history, culture and traditions was also necessary to address prejudices and misconceptions."
“We discussed the recent murder case and stressed the need for the strictest possible action, along with concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.
The MHA monitoring committee was constituted in 2018 following directives of the Supreme Court. Its mandate includes monitoring and redressing issues and grievances relating to racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast residing in different parts of the country.
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