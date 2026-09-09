ETV Bharat / state

Centre To Push States To Appoint Nodal Officers In Metros To Prevent Attacks On Northeastern People, Address Grievances

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to write to the chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of all states to seek appointment of dedicated nodal officers in metropolitan cities to address grievances and complaints of people from the Northeast.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the MHA’s monitoring committee on issues concerning people from the Northeast, held on Tuesday, two days after a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, Chongtham Vikram Singh, died following a "brutal assault" in southeast Delhi. The move is aimed at strengthening the existing mechanism for addressing complaints of discrimination, harassment and other grievances faced by people from the Northeastern states living outside the region, particularly in major urban centres.

The meeting was chaired by Niraj Kumar Bansod, Joint Secretary, North East Division, MHA, and attended by representatives of various states and government departments and agencies, including the Delhi Police, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and MHA officials. Other members of the committee who attended the meeting included Dr Alana Golmei, Secretary, Northeast Support Centre, New Delhi; Dr Mizum Nyodu, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Delhi University; and Joram Maivio, Special Invitee to the monitoring committee.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday, Maivio said the MHA would initially focus on metropolitan cities where a large number of people from the Northeast reside. “The letter will be written to the chief secretaries and director general of police in all states,” Maivio said.

The proposed move seeks to ensure that people from the Northeast have an "identifiable point of contact" within the administration and police machinery when they face discrimination, harassment, violence or other difficulties.

Several metropolitan cities already have nodal officers for the Northeast, including Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Ghaziabad and Noida. However, members of the monitoring committee felt that the existing arrangements need to be "strengthened and better coordinated."

“We already have nodal officers for northeastern people in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore, Ghaziabad and Noida, but incidents keep happening. This is a serious issue, so we have reviewed the situation and decided to take steps so that such incidents can be stopped from happening,” Maivio said.

He said the existing system had helped minimise incidents involving people from the Northeast to some extent, but recent incidents demonstrated that more efforts were required.

“A number of initiatives have been undertaken by the government, and the situation has improved in many respects. However, in light of the disturbing trends and incidents witnessed lately, we need to adopt a cohesive approach,” he said.

The move to appoint nodal officers in the wake of death of Chongtham, who was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people in southeast Delhi. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities.