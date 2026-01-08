ETV Bharat / state

Centre To Delhi High Court: 'Court Cannot Order GST Reduction On Airpurifiers'

New Delhi: The central government has stated that the court cannot order a reduction in GST on air purifiers, as doing so would be unconstitutional and against the principle of separation of powers. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition seeking a reduction in GST on air purifiers on January 9.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court, the central government stated that under Article 279A of the Constitution, any decision regarding GST can only be taken by the GST Council. Deciding on tax rates involves a complex federal process, requiring consensus between the central and state governments to protect the economic interests of all parties. Therefore, judicial intervention in this matter would be outside the purview of the Constitution.