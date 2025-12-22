Centre Tightens Grip On IAS, IPS And IFS Transfers; Seeks Annual Civil Services Board Reports From States
DoPT’s directive on CSB reports highlights gaps in Uttarakhand's transfer systems, raising questions about adherence to Supreme Court norms.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
Dehradun: The lack of compliance with required procedures for transferring Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers across Uttarakhand and other states is now under the scrutiny of the Central Government.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states, seeking complete details of transfers carried out under the Civil Services Board (CSB) in a prescribed format. This information must be submitted to the Centre as an annual report by January 1.
Uttarakhand has not set up a Civil Services Board for IAS officer transfers. For IPS, proposals are managed only at the police headquarters. The state has a single IFS cadre, with transfers handled by a board at the Chief Secretary level. This issue arose after the DoPT asked the Chief Secretary to submit an annual report on the Civil Services Board's recommendations.
The Centre’s letter is not a routine formality but appears to pose a major challenge for states like Uttarakhand. Except for IFS, the Civil Services Board plays a limited role in IAS and IPS transfers at the state level. There is no system for IAS officers, while a police headquarters committee handles IPS transfers.
The letter cites the Supreme Court’s October 31, 2013, order. DoPT had issued directions and amended the 1954 Cadre Rules in 2014, applicable equally to IAS, IPS, and IFS.
Rule 7(1) requires that officer transfers and appointments occur only through the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. In Uttarakhand, there is no such board for IAS officers; transfers happen at higher administrative levels. For IPS, proposals come from a police headquarters committee.
This raises a question: If a Civil Services Board exists for IFS officers and relevant department officials, why not for IPS and IAS officers as well?
Rule 7(3) sets a minimum tenure of two years for cadre posts, with exceptions for promotion, retirement, deputation, or training lasting more than two months. Still, frequent transfers in Uttarakhand remain a topic of concern.
The DoPT has directed states to share current details on the formation, structure, and operation of the Civil Services Board. States have been told to make this a top priority.
