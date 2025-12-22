ETV Bharat / state

Centre Tightens Grip On IAS, IPS And IFS Transfers; Seeks Annual Civil Services Board Reports From States

Frequent transfers in Uttarakhand are under scrutiny after the Centre sought details on CSB-based recommendations. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The lack of compliance with required procedures for transferring Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers across Uttarakhand and other states is now under the scrutiny of the Central Government.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states, seeking complete details of transfers carried out under the Civil Services Board (CSB) in a prescribed format. This information must be submitted to the Centre as an annual report by January 1.

Uttarakhand has not set up a Civil Services Board for IAS officer transfers. For IPS, proposals are managed only at the police headquarters. The state has a single IFS cadre, with transfers handled by a board at the Chief Secretary level. This issue arose after the DoPT asked the Chief Secretary to submit an annual report on the Civil Services Board's recommendations.

The Centre’s letter is not a routine formality but appears to pose a major challenge for states like Uttarakhand. Except for IFS, the Civil Services Board plays a limited role in IAS and IPS transfers at the state level. There is no system for IAS officers, while a police headquarters committee handles IPS transfers.

The letter cites the Supreme Court’s October 31, 2013, order. DoPT had issued directions and amended the 1954 Cadre Rules in 2014, applicable equally to IAS, IPS, and IFS.