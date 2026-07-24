Delhi High Court Hears PIL Against Police Videography Of Jantar Mantar Protesters; Centre Defends Surveillance
A Bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya heard partial arguments from both sides and posted the matter for further hearing on July 27.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Delhi Police's continuous videography and surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
During the hearing, the Centre defended the practice and said that talking about privacy in a public place is "absurd" and that videography of protests is carried out to maintain law and order.
The PIL was filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who alleged that the police's constant recording of protesters violates their fundamental right to privacy.
A Bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya heard partial arguments from both sides and posted the matter for further hearing on July 27.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Nandita Rao referred to the Supreme Court's landmark K.S. Puttaswamy judgment on the right to privacy. She said that the right to privacy extends even to public spaces where citizens assemble to protest. She said that such rights may be restricted but contended that any restriction must satisfy the three-fold test of legality, legitimate state interest, and proportionality to prevent misuse of power.
Rao submitted that the petition had been filed before July 20 and specifically challenges the issue of continuous surveillance by the police.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, opposed the petition and said that the Supreme Court has already held that protests must take place at designated locations. He said the government's surveillance directions were based on that ruling and were aimed at maintaining law and order.
Mehta said that videography of protests is a standard law-and-order measure and is not limited to demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. He added that protest organisers had accepted these conditions by signing an undertaking before holding the demonstration.
Mehta defended the government’s position and said that while the right to privacy is protected in the Constitution, it can be restricted when the State has a legitimate interest. He stressed that the police had no intention of violating anyone's privacy and that recording the protest was intended only to ensure public order.
The petition further alleges that police personnel recorded videos of women protesters even during heavy rainfall when they were drenched and had no place to take shelter at Jantar Mantar. The petitioner called it a violation of bodily privacy and dignity.
Citing the Supreme Court's Justice K.S. Puttaswamy judgment, the petition notes that the police action violates Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, freedom of expression, and the right to life and personal liberty.
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