ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Hears PIL Against Police Videography Of Jantar Mantar Protesters; Centre Defends Surveillance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Delhi Police's continuous videography and surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

During the hearing, the Centre defended the practice and said that talking about privacy in a public place is "absurd" and that videography of protests is carried out to maintain law and order.

The PIL was filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who alleged that the police's constant recording of protesters violates their fundamental right to privacy.

A Bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya heard partial arguments from both sides and posted the matter for further hearing on July 27.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Nandita Rao referred to the Supreme Court's landmark K.S. Puttaswamy judgment on the right to privacy. She said that the right to privacy extends even to public spaces where citizens assemble to protest. She said that such rights may be restricted but contended that any restriction must satisfy the three-fold test of legality, legitimate state interest, and proportionality to prevent misuse of power.

Rao submitted that the petition had been filed before July 20 and specifically challenges the issue of continuous surveillance by the police.