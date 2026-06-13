ETV Bharat / state

Centre Takes Possession Of Jaipur Polo Ground; Warns Against Any Encroachment

New Delhi: The Central Government has taken possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi's Race Course area, formally asserting its control over the property by displaying a notice declaring the land to be government property and warning against any unauthorised occupation or encroachment.

The notice, put up by the Land & Development Office (L&DO), states that the land belongs to the Government of India and cautions that any unauthorised occupation, encroachment, construction activity or other illegal use of the premises would attract action under applicable laws.

The development comes in the midst of an ongoing dispute between the Union Government and the Indian Polo Association (IPA) over possession of the multi-acre ground. The IPA had challenged an eviction order dated May 20, 2026, directing it to vacate the premises. Earlier, the association had also approached the Delhi High Court against the eviction action.

During proceedings before the Delhi High Court, the Centre, through its Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, defended its decision, submitting that the land was required for public and defence purposes. It argued that there was limited land available in central Delhi and that important governmental and defence-related functions needed to be carried out in the area.

On June 12, Vacation Judge Dhirendra Rana of the Patiala House Courts heard an appeal filed by the Indian Polo Association under Section 9 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, seeking a stay on the execution of the eviction order. The association was represented by Senior Advocate Akshay Makhija, along with Major Nirvikar Singh, Advocates.