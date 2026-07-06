ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Seeks Govt Reply On Gymkhana Eviction Notice, Next Hearing On July 28

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the reply of the Centre on pleas filed by Delhi Gymkhana Club members and staff against the show-cause notice for eviction from its premises in New Delhi.

The petitions have been submitted by Vijay Khurana, a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, and the Club Staff Welfare Association.

A single bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan said that all petitions related to this matter will be heard on July 28 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file their response to the applications.

In their application, Khurana, and the Staff Welfare Association, contended that the June 29 show-cause notice is based on erroneous assumptions as it was issued even as their suit challenging the Centre’s May 22 notice directing the club to vacate the premises by June 5 remains pending before the Delhi High Court, where the validity of the lease termination is yet to be decided.