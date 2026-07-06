Delhi HC Seeks Govt Reply On Gymkhana Eviction Notice, Next Hearing On July 28
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file their response to the applications.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the reply of the Centre on pleas filed by Delhi Gymkhana Club members and staff against the show-cause notice for eviction from its premises in New Delhi.
The petitions have been submitted by Vijay Khurana, a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, and the Club Staff Welfare Association.
A single bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan said that all petitions related to this matter will be heard on July 28 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file their response to the applications.
In their application, Khurana, and the Staff Welfare Association, contended that the June 29 show-cause notice is based on erroneous assumptions as it was issued even as their suit challenging the Centre’s May 22 notice directing the club to vacate the premises by June 5 remains pending before the Delhi High Court, where the validity of the lease termination is yet to be decided.
The central government has stated that the Gymkhana Club is located near the Prime Minister's residence and other critical security installations.
The government further said that the land occupied by the Gymkhana Club is required to strengthen defense and other vital infrastructure.
Earlier in May, the High Court had refused to pass any interim orders against the directive to vacate the club.
This came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Bench that any eviction action would be taken only after due notice.
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