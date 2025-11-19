Centre Rejects Metro Rail For Madurai, Coimbatore On ‘Flimsy Grounds’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Stalin’s remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the central government of rejecting the metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai on “flimsy grounds” and termed it as “political revenge” against the state.
“A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union BJP treats Tamil Nadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge. Pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled states are deprived, is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” Stalin posted on X.
Stalin’s remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday. He alleged that the Centre tried to block the Chennai Metro project too in a similar manner. “They attempted to stall the Chennai Metro, and we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure the Metro Rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth,” he said. “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!” the CM added.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had rejected the state’s Metro proposals for Madurai and Coimbatore, citing population norms under the Metro Rail Policy 2017, which says that the Metro projects can be granted to cities having a population of more than 2 million.
Based on the 2011 Census, the population of Coimbatore was 1.58 million, while the Local Planning Authority area pegged it at 2.35 million. For Madurai, this stood at 1 million for the Municipal Corporation and the urban agglomeration around 1.47 million.
