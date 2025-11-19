ETV Bharat / state

Centre Rejects Metro Rail For Madurai, Coimbatore On ‘Flimsy Grounds’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Stalin’s remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Centre Rejects Metro Rail For Madurai, Coimbatore On ‘Flimsy Grounds’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the central government of rejecting the metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai on “flimsy grounds” and termed it as “political revenge” against the state.

“A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union BJP treats Tamil Nadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge. Pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled states are deprived, is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” Stalin posted on X.

Stalin’s remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday. He alleged that the Centre tried to block the Chennai Metro project too in a similar manner. “They attempted to stall the Chennai Metro, and we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure the Metro Rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth,” he said. “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!” the CM added.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had rejected the state’s Metro proposals for Madurai and Coimbatore, citing population norms under the Metro Rail Policy 2017, which says that the Metro projects can be granted to cities having a population of more than 2 million.

Based on the 2011 Census, the population of Coimbatore was 1.58 million, while the Local Planning Authority area pegged it at 2.35 million. For Madurai, this stood at 1 million for the Municipal Corporation and the urban agglomeration around 1.47 million.

Also Read

  1. 25 Pc Concession In Fares For Differently-Abled Commuters In Mumbai Metro From Nov 23
  2. Chennai Metro Rail Facilitates Transportation Of Life-Saving Organ Within 20 Minutes

TAGGED:

NARENDRA MODI
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT
MK STALIN
METRO RAIL PROJECT TAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.