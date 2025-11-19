ETV Bharat / state

Centre Rejects Metro Rail For Madurai, Coimbatore On ‘Flimsy Grounds’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the central government of rejecting the metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai on “flimsy grounds” and termed it as “political revenge” against the state.

“A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union BJP treats Tamil Nadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge. Pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled states are deprived, is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” Stalin posted on X.

Stalin’s remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday. He alleged that the Centre tried to block the Chennai Metro project too in a similar manner. “They attempted to stall the Chennai Metro, and we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure the Metro Rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth,” he said. “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!” the CM added.