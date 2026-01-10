Centre Provided Rs 1 Lakh Crore to Tamil Nadu For Development Projects: BJP Leader Nitin Nabin
Highlighting Coimbatore’s development, Nabin said the city has received several key projects from the Centre, including the Vande Bharat Express.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Coimbatore: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the Central government has provided Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance to Tamil Nadu for various development projects.
He was speaking at ‘Professional Connect 2026’, a seminar for industry professionals organised by the BJP’s Industry Professionals Wing at a private college auditorium in the Nava India area of Coimbatore. Addressing the gathering, Nabin said India is steadily moving towards the vision of a “developed and glorious nation” outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly for the development of Tamil Nadu. The state has shown good economic growth, and industry professionals across sectors have benefited, particularly from the GST reforms,” he said.
Highlighting Coimbatore’s development, Nabin said the city has received several key projects from the Centre, including the Vande Bharat Express. He added that the BJP-led Central government has extended multiple concessions to support Coimbatore’s textile industry.
Nabin stated that between 2004 and 2013, the Centre provided Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance to Tamil Nadu. He also claimed that 90 lakh houses have been constructed under various housing schemes. “The Prime Minister’s vision is to establish a corruption-free government, and this is being implemented at the Centre,” he said.
Targeting the ruling DMK, Nabin alleged that the party was involved in corruption and accused the Congress of supporting it. “The Kongu region is known for progress, but today the safety of women has become a serious concern. Atrocities against college students are increasing, and the DMK government must be removed from power,” he said.
He further accused ministers in the Tamil Nadu government of making derogatory remarks about spirituality. Referring to the Thiruparankundram incident, Nabin claimed that BJP workers were assaulted and driven away. “Our voice must be heard everywhere,” he asserted.
Nabin also praised initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, saying the Prime Minister had taken Tamil culture and language to different parts of the country. He concluded by calling for the establishment of a “good government” in Tamil Nadu. He ended speech with the slogans, “Vetrivel Veeravel, Jai Tamil, Jai Bharat.”
Read More: