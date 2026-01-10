ETV Bharat / state

Centre Provided Rs 1 Lakh Crore to Tamil Nadu For Development Projects: BJP Leader Nitin Nabin

Coimbatore: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the Central government has provided Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance to Tamil Nadu for various development projects.

He was speaking at ‘Professional Connect 2026’, a seminar for industry professionals organised by the BJP’s Industry Professionals Wing at a private college auditorium in the Nava India area of Coimbatore. Addressing the gathering, Nabin said India is steadily moving towards the vision of a “developed and glorious nation” outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly for the development of Tamil Nadu. The state has shown good economic growth, and industry professionals across sectors have benefited, particularly from the GST reforms,” he said.

Highlighting Coimbatore’s development, Nabin said the city has received several key projects from the Centre, including the Vande Bharat Express. He added that the BJP-led Central government has extended multiple concessions to support Coimbatore’s textile industry.