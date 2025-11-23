ETV Bharat / state

Centre Proposes Law To Appoint Independent Administrator In Chandigarh, Triggers Outrage In Punjab

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed to include the Union territory of Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly.

This could pave the way for the appointment of an independent administrator in Chandigarh, like when it had an independent chief secretary in the past, a move that evoked sharp reactions from Congress, Akali Dal and AAP.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 will be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, 2025, according to a bulletin of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill seeks to include the Union territory of Chandigarh in Article 240, in alignment with other UTs without legislatures such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Puducherry (when its Legislative Assembly is dissolved or suspended). According to the bulletin, the government has also proposed a provisional list of 10 Bills it seeks to bring during the upcoming session.

Article 240 of the Constitution grants power to the president to make regulations for the peace, progress and effective governance of the Union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Lakshadweep; Dadra & Nagar Haveli; and Daman & Diu and Puducherry.

However, it said that when a body is created under Article 239A to function as a legislature for a Union territory (as is the case in Puducherry), the president shall not make any regulation with effect from the day of the first meeting of the legislature.

It also states that any regulation so made may repeal or amend any Act made by Parliament or any other law, which is for the time being applicable to the Union territory, and, when promulgated by the president, shall have the same force and effect as an Act of Parliament which applies to that territory.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it is a grave injustice that the BJP government is "conspiring to snatch" Punjab's capital. Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of the state, Mann said in a statement.

Nobody can deny that being the parent state, Punjab has the sole right to its capital, Chandigarh, he stressed. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move "totally uncalled for" and warned against "taking away" Chandigarh from Punjab.

"Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions", he was quoted as saying in a statement. Warring, who is the MP from Ludhiana, said the Centre should make the necessary amends to the Bill, asserting that the Congress will strongly oppose the legislation in Parliament and will talk to the like-minded parties to ensure that it is not passed.