Centre Points Out 52 Lakh 'Doubtful' PDS Beneficiaries In Bihar; 3.5 Lakh Of Them Struck Off Till Now

Though the number of doubtful beneficiaries is a huge one, the department has fixed the deadline of January 31 and has asked all the SDOs of 101 subdivisions across the state to verify every name contained in the list.

“The Government of India keeps a tab on PDS through various online monitoring tools. It recently sent a list of over 52 lakh ‘doubtful’ beneficiaries. It included people who are government employees, possess automobiles, or are income taxpayers. Some had discrepancies in their Aadhaar details,” Bihar food and consumer protection department special secretary Upendra Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The Centre shared its details with the Bihar government, asking it to verify them and take appropriate action. The latter has asked the sub-divisional officers (SDOs) across the state to do the needful and submit a report.

Patna: Over 52 lakh people in Bihar are in danger of being removed from the list of public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries due to either not possessing the eligibility criteria or for submitting wrong Aadhaar details. The names of around 3.5 lakh of them have already been struck down from the list of ration recipients so far.

Bihar, with a population of 13.07 crore, has 1.79 crore active ration cards and over 6.74 crore beneficiaries at present. “All the concerned officers are verifying the beneficiaries contained in the list sent by the central government, and we are waiting for the reports. We have already removed the names of 3.5 lakh beneficiaries who were not eligible for being covered under the PDS,” Upendra said.

Among the 38 districts, Patna is at the top with 2.96 lakh ‘doubtful’ beneficiaries, followed by Darbhanga with 2.64 lakh and Vaishali with 2.43 lakh. Other major affected districts with such discrepancies include Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native Nalanda district.

Sources in the government said that the Centre had fixed the target of ensuring Aadhaar seeding of all the 6.74 lakh PDS beneficiaries, of which it was successfully verified and completed for 5.92 crore people till now. The rest of them include the doubtful ones, as well as, those that are yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have started opposing the move to remove the names of PDS beneficiaries and linking it to the SIR (special intensive revision) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which was conducted last year and attracted much protest.

“Our leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, had cautioned everybody about these things. He had asserted that first the right to vote would be taken away from the people, then their ration cards and other benefits would be taken away. His words are coming true now. The truth is coming out, and everybody can see it,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Bihar general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

The RJD leader added that the party would discuss the issue at its meetings and consider what could be done to safeguard the right to food of the people of Bihar.