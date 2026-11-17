Centre Plans National Coordination Centre In Odisha To Curb Illegal Ganja Cultivation And Trafficking
The proposed centre will have modern technological facilities to facilitate real-time communication, intelligence sharing and operational coordination among law enforcement agencies
Published : November 17, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to establish a National Coordination Centre in Odisha to strengthen the fight against illegal cannabis cultivation and ganja trafficking across the country. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will lead the proposed centre.
A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that Odisha had been selected because several areas in the state are major centres of illegal cannabis cultivation. Investigations into drug trafficking networks across the country have also repeatedly revealed supply links originating from Odisha.
The proposed centre will have modern technological facilities to facilitate real-time communication, intelligence sharing and operational coordination among law enforcement agencies. It will bring central agencies, state police forces and anti-narcotics task forces onto a common platform to identify cultivation hotspots, trace supply networks and intercept consignments being transported to other states.
The move comes amid an intensified nationwide campaign against illegal cannabis cultivation under the Centre's Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29). The document aims to eliminate illegal cannabis and poppy cultivation in identified areas by December 2027.
In Odisha, Kandhamal and Boudh are considered the two most affected districts. Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati have also witnessed extensive illegal cultivation.
According to data submitted by the MHA to Parliament, 28,592 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation were destroyed in Odisha in 2024. In comparison, 1,002 acres were destroyed in Himachal Pradesh and 1,021 acres in Andhra Pradesh.
Enforcement operations have intensified further in 2026. Drug law enforcement agencies seized 2,213 quintals of ganja between January and July, exceeding the 1,980 quintals seized during the entire year in 2025.
Ganja accounted for the bulk of cannabis seizures across the country, with an increase recorded in 2025.
According to the latest annual report of the NCB, ganja seizures increased from 5,33,903 kg in 2024 to 6,28,190 kg in 2025, marking an increase of 18%.
The number of ganja-related cases also rose by 43%, from 50,072 in 2024 to 71,612 in 2025.
The report identified Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as major cannabis-producing and transit regions.
The NCB has stepped up efforts to dismantle these networks through recent meetings of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). At a quarterly JCC meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand's Anti-Narcotics Task Force was asked to compile details of major ganja cases registered over the previous five years. The agency was also directed to coordinate with Odisha authorities to target the networks at their origin.
Similarly, at a JCC meeting in Lucknow, enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh were asked to compile information about Odisha-based ganja suppliers and share it with the Odisha Anti-Narcotics Task Force for coordinated action.
"These developments indicate a shift towards dismantling supply networks at their source rather than focusing exclusively on the seizure of consignments and arrest of carriers," another official said.
On October 16, a joint operation involving the NCB, CRPF, BSF, Tripura Police, Forest Department and Tripura State Rifles destroyed around 37,000 cannabis plants spread across 25 acres of forest land. The operation covered Radhanagar forest area and Debipur and Urangan Bari areas in Tripura's Sepahijala district.
In Odisha, the NCB participated in the launch of Mission Zero Cannabis Cultivation on October 10. The initiative targets Kandhamal and Boudh, the state's two major cultivation hotspots, and aims to eliminate illegal cannabis cultivation in both districts by March 2027.
During the launch, around 30 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation were destroyed in Kakendri village in Kandhamal. The programme also included a Nasha Mukt pledge involving 500 people, including panchayati raj representatives, and a mini-marathon involving 500 college students in Phulbani.
In Rajasthan, a joint operation under Operation Shankar last month destroyed approximately 7,577 cannabis plants spread across 9.4 bighas in Nayawas village in Udaipur district. The plants had an estimated potential yield of 2,273 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 11.76 crore.
In Himachal Pradesh, more than 100 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation had been destroyed in remote, high-altitude areas of Kullu by September 27. The operation involved the NCB, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state police and Forest Department.
Alongside enforcement operations against illegal cultivation and trafficking, the government is also strengthening treatment, rehabilitation and awareness programmes to address drug addiction.
An official said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment primarily provides funding for drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).
According to a statement recently submitted to the Rajya Sabha, the Centre released Rs 536.28 crore under the scheme over three financial years.
The annual allocations were Rs 97.51 crore in 2022-23, Rs 172.08 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 266.69 crore in 2024-25.
The assistance supported 768 treatment and rehabilitation centres across the country. These included 348 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts, 76 Outreach and Drop-in Centres, 45 Community-Based Peer-Led Interventions, 145 District De-Addiction Centres and 154 Addiction Treatment Facilities.
A total of 17.85 lakh people benefited from treatment and rehabilitation services during the three-year period.
The government has also set a target of establishing at least one treatment and rehabilitation centre in every district. It is also planning dedicated facilities for women, children and people in prison settings, depending on demand.
The official said India had set 2029 as the target year for eradicating drugs and narcotics from the country. The NCB's responsibilities include coordinating anti-drug awareness campaigns, supporting demand-reduction initiatives, facilitating inter-agency operations and operating the MANAS helpline (1933) to receive information about drug-related activities.
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