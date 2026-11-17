ETV Bharat / state

Centre Plans National Coordination Centre In Odisha To Curb Illegal Ganja Cultivation And Trafficking

Investigations into drug trafficking networks across the country have also repeatedly revealed supply links originating from Odisha. ( Representative Image )

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to establish a National Coordination Centre in Odisha to strengthen the fight against illegal cannabis cultivation and ganja trafficking across the country. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will lead the proposed centre.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that Odisha had been selected because several areas in the state are major centres of illegal cannabis cultivation. Investigations into drug trafficking networks across the country have also repeatedly revealed supply links originating from Odisha.

The proposed centre will have modern technological facilities to facilitate real-time communication, intelligence sharing and operational coordination among law enforcement agencies. It will bring central agencies, state police forces and anti-narcotics task forces onto a common platform to identify cultivation hotspots, trace supply networks and intercept consignments being transported to other states.

The move comes amid an intensified nationwide campaign against illegal cannabis cultivation under the Centre's Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29). The document aims to eliminate illegal cannabis and poppy cultivation in identified areas by December 2027.

In Odisha, Kandhamal and Boudh are considered the two most affected districts. Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati have also witnessed extensive illegal cultivation.

According to data submitted by the MHA to Parliament, 28,592 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation were destroyed in Odisha in 2024. In comparison, 1,002 acres were destroyed in Himachal Pradesh and 1,021 acres in Andhra Pradesh.

Enforcement operations have intensified further in 2026. Drug law enforcement agencies seized 2,213 quintals of ganja between January and July, exceeding the 1,980 quintals seized during the entire year in 2025.

Ganja accounted for the bulk of cannabis seizures across the country, with an increase recorded in 2025.

According to the latest annual report of the NCB, ganja seizures increased from 5,33,903 kg in 2024 to 6,28,190 kg in 2025, marking an increase of 18%.

The number of ganja-related cases also rose by 43%, from 50,072 in 2024 to 71,612 in 2025.

The report identified Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as major cannabis-producing and transit regions.

The NCB has stepped up efforts to dismantle these networks through recent meetings of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). At a quarterly JCC meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand's Anti-Narcotics Task Force was asked to compile details of major ganja cases registered over the previous five years. The agency was also directed to coordinate with Odisha authorities to target the networks at their origin.

Similarly, at a JCC meeting in Lucknow, enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh were asked to compile information about Odisha-based ganja suppliers and share it with the Odisha Anti-Narcotics Task Force for coordinated action.

"These developments indicate a shift towards dismantling supply networks at their source rather than focusing exclusively on the seizure of consignments and arrest of carriers," another official said.