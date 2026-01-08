ETV Bharat / state

Centre Orders Compulsory Retirement Of ED Deputy Director Who Probed Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

Ernakulam: In a rare disciplinary action, the Union Finance Ministry has ordered the compulsory retirement of P Radhakrishnan, the deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi. Signed by the President of India last Friday, the order removed the senior official from service, citing allegations of bribery, leakage of sensitive operational details, and dereliction of duty.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Radhakrishnan was a prominent figure in Kerala's investigative landscape, having helmed the sensational diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. He led the high-profile probe that led to the arrests of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Swapna Suresh. Ironically, his exit is shrouded in the very controversy he was meant to investigate.

Allegations of Sabotage

The action follows an internal inquiry by the Union Finance Ministry, which reportedly found merit in intelligence reports suggesting Radhakrishnan had compromised the investigation.

The controversy erupted when the gold smuggling probe, which initially moved at a rapid pace, seemingly hit a stonewall just as it began to scrutinise high-ranking political offices and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). At the time, the BJP state leadership had accused agency officials of colluding with the ruling dispensation to derail the investigation.

There were specific allegations that raid information was being leaked to suspects via middlemen, allowing for the destruction of evidence. Adding weight to these charges, Swapna Suresh, the prime accused, had later alleged that a deal worth Rs 30 crore was brokered to settle the case.