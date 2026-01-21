ETV Bharat / state

Centre Okays 12MW Hydroelectric Project In Pithoragarh

Berinag: A 12-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project will be constructed in Tankul of Dharchula, a border area of ​​Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, which will benefit Dharchula, Gunji and the Adi Kailash region, as well as neighbouring Nepal. The Centre has already approved the proposal for land transfer.

It will be a run-of-the-river project, without requiring a dam, where power turbines will be driven directly by falling water. Moreover, it will not cause any environmental or geographical damage. The Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) has given the financial approval for the design and drawings tenders.

The powerhouse will be built in Mangti. The water will be tapped from Bangbang, from where the main line will reach the powerhouse through pipes. Double-jet Pelton turbines will be installed in the power house, where electricity will be generated by four units of three megawatts each. The project will generate 69.66 million kWh of electricity per year.

Umesh Chandra Joshi, executive engineer (Mechanical) of UJVNL, said the project cost is Rs 146 crore.