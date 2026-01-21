Centre Okays 12MW Hydroelectric Project In Pithoragarh
It will be a run-of-the-river project without requiring a dam, where power turbines will be driven directly by falling water. It won't cause environmental/geographical damage
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Berinag: A 12-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project will be constructed in Tankul of Dharchula, a border area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, which will benefit Dharchula, Gunji and the Adi Kailash region, as well as neighbouring Nepal. The Centre has already approved the proposal for land transfer.
It will be a run-of-the-river project, without requiring a dam, where power turbines will be driven directly by falling water. Moreover, it will not cause any environmental or geographical damage. The Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) has given the financial approval for the design and drawings tenders.
The powerhouse will be built in Mangti. The water will be tapped from Bangbang, from where the main line will reach the powerhouse through pipes. Double-jet Pelton turbines will be installed in the power house, where electricity will be generated by four units of three megawatts each. The project will generate 69.66 million kWh of electricity per year.
Umesh Chandra Joshi, executive engineer (Mechanical) of UJVNL, said the project cost is Rs 146 crore.
The Dhauliganga hydroelectric project is the largest project, with a capacity of 280 megawatts, operated by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). It became operational in 2005.
Additionally, the Singer/Suringad-II small hydropower project, located on a tributary of the Goriganga River in Munsyari tehsil of Pithoragarh, has a capacity of approximately 5 MW operated by UJVNL.
Furthermore, the proposed 120MW Sirkari Bhyol Rupsiabagar hydroelectric project will be built on the Goriganga River. It has received approval from the Central government and the Forest Advisory Committee. While preparations for the implementation of the project are underway, the land transfer and other processes have kicked in.
The proposed 114 MW Sela-Arthing hydroelectric project, located on the Dhauliganga River, is under technical and approval processes.
Also Read