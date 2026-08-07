ETV Bharat / state

Centre Notifies Act, Paves Way For Political Reservation For Tribals In Goa Assembly

Panaji: The Union government on Thursday notified the Act that grants political reservation for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in the 40-member Goa legislative Assembly. This operationalisation of the Act passed earlier by Parliament means four seats for tribal candidates will be reserved in the Goa Assembly for the first time.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification stating that "in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Act, 2025(21 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints August 06, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to expedite the process of reservation for the ST community in the Assembly, which will go to polls early next year. He welcomed the move to enforce the law.