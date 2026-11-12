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'My Mother's Autobiography A Reply To Those Who Spread Lies, Fabricated Stories On Her': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking to mediapersons in Wayanad ( ETV Bharat )

Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her mother Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. is a reply to those who propagated lies and fabricated stories on her for years.

Speaking to reporters here, she said, "The BJP, the RSS, and many others have spread numerous lies and fabricated stories about my mother. For all those years, she remained silent. Now she is telling her own life story, to which she has every right. For so long, they were the ones telling lies, but now my mother is speaking the truth." She mocked BJP leaders for reacting to remarks in the book. "I am extremely glad that they (the BJP) are reading my mother's book," she said.

On a three-day visit to her constituency, Gandhi said the Central government is accountable to people for all its actions, including the blending of ethanol in petrol. Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader questioned whether the Centre bears no responsibility for mixing ethanol into fuel at a time when citizens are already forced to pay high prices. She accused the Central government of functioning under the assumption that it is not answerable to people for its actions.