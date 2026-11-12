'My Mother's Autobiography A Reply To Those Who Spread Lies, Fabricated Stories On Her': Priyanka Gandhi
Gandhi said the Central government is accountable to people for all its actions, including the blending of ethanol in petrol.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her mother Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. is a reply to those who propagated lies and fabricated stories on her for years.
Speaking to reporters here, she said, "The BJP, the RSS, and many others have spread numerous lies and fabricated stories about my mother. For all those years, she remained silent. Now she is telling her own life story, to which she has every right. For so long, they were the ones telling lies, but now my mother is speaking the truth." She mocked BJP leaders for reacting to remarks in the book. "I am extremely glad that they (the BJP) are reading my mother's book," she said.
On a three-day visit to her constituency, Gandhi said the Central government is accountable to people for all its actions, including the blending of ethanol in petrol.
Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader questioned whether the Centre bears no responsibility for mixing ethanol into fuel at a time when citizens are already forced to pay high prices. She accused the Central government of functioning under the assumption that it is not answerable to people for its actions.
𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 Congress General Secretary & Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji inaugurated the Smart Anganwadi at Thrissileri, Thirunelli today. 📍 Wayanad, Kerala https://t.co/t4nBdAcaQG— Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2026
"They think they can do whatever they please and that the people will not question them. However, when the people, especially the youth, raise questions and protest, the government attempts to silence them by beating them, sending them to jail, and suppressing movements. This is not democracy," she said.
Gandhi said, "Be it inflation or any other public issue, in a democracy, the government is always accountable to the people. This is the democracy envisioned by the Constitution".
Gandhi on Thursday visited Padmashree awardee and traditional paddy seed conservationist Cheruvayal Raman's residence in Kammana, Mananthavady. She recalled the very first time they met, Cheruvayal Raman called her his 'daughter' and she affectionately called him her 'Malayali father'.
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