Centre Moves To Facilitate Pope’s India Visit As Rijiju Meets Syro-Malabar Archbishop Ahead Of Kerala Polls
Kiren Rijiju signals steps for Papal visit, considers ultra-minority status demand during Kakkanad meeting, as NDA sharpens Christian outreach before 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Ernakulam: With efforts underway to facilitate a visit by Pope Leo XIV to India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday held a high-profile meeting with Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in Kakkanad, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.
Rijiju confirmed that the Centre has initiated steps to enable the Pope’s visit, following a request from the Church leadership. During the meeting, the Syro-Malabar Church also pressed for granting “ultra-minority” (Ati-Nyunapaksha) status to the Christian community in India. The Archbishop urged the Union Government to formally invite the Pope to the country.
After the discussions, Rijiju said the government remains committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights of minorities and indicated that the request for ultra-minority status would receive due consideration.
BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the demand was formally raised by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil during the talks and that the Minister had responded positively. He also confirmed that assurances were given regarding an official invitation to the Pope. The meeting was attended by Chandrasekhar, Twenty20 Chairman Sabu Jacob, and BJP State Vice President Adv. Shaun George.
Political Strategy And Analysis
While BJP leaders described the interaction as a “courtesy call,” political observers see it as a strategic outreach to consolidate Christian support ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The party is seeking to build on its breakthrough in Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha elections, where Suresh Gopi’s victory was widely attributed in part to Christian backing.
The outreach comes amid criticism over reported attacks on Christian minorities and institutions in parts of North India by Sangh Parivar affiliates, incidents that have drawn concern and protest from sections of Church leadership in Kerala.
Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam, a lay movement within the Church, told ETV Bharat that the visit carries limited significance for ordinary believers. He accused the BJP of pursuing a “cake-and-stick” approach, extending outreach in Kerala while allegedly allowing hostile actions against Christians elsewhere, and said Church leadership is aware of the broader political context.
Earlier in the day, Rijiju inaugurated the NDA’s Regional Election Office in Ernakulam, formally launching the alliance’s campaign in central Kerala. Addressing party workers, he criticised the state government, alleging that Kerala lacks leadership capable of unlocking its full development potential.
He further claimed that several central schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fail to reach the state effectively due to a lack of cooperation from the Kerala government. According to him, voters are fatigued by the alternating rule of the LDF and UDF and are looking for a “credible alternative” in the NDA. He described the new office as a key step toward achieving the goal of a “Developed Kerala.”
The NDA’s campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections began from the Nemom constituency. The presence of allies such as Sabu Jacob in high-level discussions signals a broader coalition strategy aimed at challenging Kerala’s traditional bipolar political structure.