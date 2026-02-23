ETV Bharat / state

Centre Moves To Facilitate Pope’s India Visit As Rijiju Meets Syro-Malabar Archbishop Ahead Of Kerala Polls

Ernakulam: With efforts underway to facilitate a visit by Pope Leo XIV to India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday held a high-profile meeting with Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in Kakkanad, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Rijiju confirmed that the Centre has initiated steps to enable the Pope’s visit, following a request from the Church leadership. During the meeting, the Syro-Malabar Church also pressed for granting “ultra-minority” (Ati-Nyunapaksha) status to the Christian community in India. The Archbishop urged the Union Government to formally invite the Pope to the country.

After the discussions, Rijiju said the government remains committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights of minorities and indicated that the request for ultra-minority status would receive due consideration.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the demand was formally raised by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil during the talks and that the Minister had responded positively. He also confirmed that assurances were given regarding an official invitation to the Pope. The meeting was attended by Chandrasekhar, Twenty20 Chairman Sabu Jacob, and BJP State Vice President Adv. Shaun George.

Political Strategy And Analysis

While BJP leaders described the interaction as a “courtesy call,” political observers see it as a strategic outreach to consolidate Christian support ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The party is seeking to build on its breakthrough in Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha elections, where Suresh Gopi’s victory was widely attributed in part to Christian backing.