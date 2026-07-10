ETV Bharat / state

Centre May Seek Stake In Hyderabad Metro Phase-I, Project Valuation Under Review

Hyderabad: The Centre is reportedly considering acquiring a stake in Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I, according to official sources. The move is aimed at ensuring that both Metro Phase-I and the proposed Phase-II remain under a common ownership structure to avoid operational and management issues once the expansion is completed.

The Telangana government is in the process of acquiring 100% of L&T's stake in Hyderabad Metro Phase-I, which would make the state the sole owner of the existing network. Phase II of the Metro has been proposed as a joint project between the Centre and the Telangana government.

Sources said the Centre had earlier raised concerns over how operations would be coordinated if the two phases were owned by different entities. In response, the state reportedly informed the Centre that an operational arrangement could be worked out after the completion of Phase-II, depending on the circumstances.

However, the Centre is understood to have maintained that both phases should ideally be under the same ownership model. Officials said this is one of the reasons the Centre is now exploring the possibility of becoming a stakeholder in Phase-I as well.

If such a proposal materialises, assets associated with the existing metro network including approximately 269 acres of land, commercial properties and malls would become part of the jointly owned Metro project.

At present, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has indicated that it could provide financing at interest rates of around 3.5 to 4 per cent. One of the major financial burdens on Hyderabad Metro Phase-I has been its annual interest liability of nearly Rs 940 crore. Access to cheaper financing could substantially reduce the project's debt servicing costs.