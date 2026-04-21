ETV Bharat / state

Centre Issues Draft Notification Declaring ESZ Around UP's Barasingha Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry has issued a draft notification declaring 408.7 square kilometres around the Barasingha wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

ESZs are areas notified by the ministry around protected areas, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to create "shock absorbers" for these areas by regulating and managing activities in the region. The State Animal Barasingha Wildlife Sanctuary is located across five districts in Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnor, and Amroha.

"Initially, the sanctuary encompassed an area of 2,073 square kilometres, which was later rationalised to 1,159.16 square kilometres," said the notification, which was issued on April 16 and published on Saturday.