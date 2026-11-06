ETV Bharat / state

Centre Has To Fix Sugar Rate And Price: DK Shivakumar On Sugarcane Farmers’ Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ( File/IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the central government should set the sugarcane prices. His remarks came as farmers across multiple districts protested, demanding a fair price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their crop during a statewide bandh organized by farmers' groups.

Shivakumar added that he has already raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having both spoken to him and sent a letter outlining his proposal. He added that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also promised to work towards a solution.

"It is the responsibility of the central government to determine the sugarcane rate and price. I have discussed my proposal with the Prime Minister and have also sent a letter. Joshi ji has assured me that he is making efforts as well," Shivakumar told reporters. Just a day earlier, Chief Minister Shivakumar requested Prime Minister Modi's intervention on issues related to state infrastructure, irrigation, and the concerns of sugarcane farmers. This request followed an exchange of letters between the two leaders on Kannada Rajyotsava. The Chief Minister added that the state government is working to resolve the issue through talks with factory owners and ministers. "We have made a request regarding the sugarcane growers' protest. We should not spoil farmers; no prestige issue," he said. Farmers' organisations had previously called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka, demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Today, factory owners and ministers held discussions on the matter. I have asked them to consider the farmers' demands. The factory owners have also approached the court seeking protection for the crushing process, and we are addressing that in court as well," he explained.