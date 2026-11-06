Centre Has To Fix Sugar Rate And Price: DK Shivakumar On Sugarcane Farmers’ Protest
Shivakumar added that he has already raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has spoken to him, and sent a letter outlining his proposal.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the central government should set the sugarcane prices. His remarks came as farmers across multiple districts protested, demanding a fair price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their crop during a statewide bandh organized by farmers' groups.
Shivakumar added that he has already raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having both spoken to him and sent a letter outlining his proposal. He added that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also promised to work towards a solution.
"It is the responsibility of the central government to determine the sugarcane rate and price. I have discussed my proposal with the Prime Minister and have also sent a letter. Joshi ji has assured me that he is making efforts as well," Shivakumar told reporters.
Just a day earlier, Chief Minister Shivakumar requested Prime Minister Modi's intervention on issues related to state infrastructure, irrigation, and the concerns of sugarcane farmers. This request followed an exchange of letters between the two leaders on Kannada Rajyotsava. The Chief Minister added that the state government is working to resolve the issue through talks with factory owners and ministers.
"We have made a request regarding the sugarcane growers' protest. We should not spoil farmers; no prestige issue," he said. Farmers' organisations had previously called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka, demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Today, factory owners and ministers held discussions on the matter. I have asked them to consider the farmers' demands. The factory owners have also approached the court seeking protection for the crushing process, and we are addressing that in court as well," he explained.
However, Shivakumar urged the protesting farmers to remain courteous while making their demands and warned against direct confrontation with the government. "If you confront the government and insist on your terms, we won't leave the Assembly. There should be a sense of courtesy. Calling out rudely in meetings is disrespectful, and that should be avoided," he said.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Karnataka on November 13 for the Bengaluru Metro inauguration, Shivakumar said the state government had invited him and accused the BJP of attempting to take publicity for the project. "All festivals are there; that is why the Prime Minister is coming on the 13th for our metro. We ourselves had requested it. What is BJP's connection to it? They are trying to take publicity. We invited him. This is our money, people's money. We have taken a loan and built it. We will place some issues before him on 13th," he said.
Responding to a question about his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to discuss the party's future course of action.
"In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi has called all PCC Presidents and our CLP leaders to discuss what needs to be done next. There is a meeting for an hour or an hour and a half in the evening. I am going for that," he said. When asked about his next visit to Kanakapura, Shivakumar said, "I will come after leaving for 2-3 days."