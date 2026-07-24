ETV Bharat / state

Centre Grants Six-Month Extension To West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal

Kolkata: The Centre on Thursday approved a six-month extension in service for West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal beyond his scheduled date of retirement on July 31, according to an official order.

The extension will take effect from August 1 and remain valid till January 31, 2027, following approval by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), a senior official said on Thursday. The state government had forwarded a proposal to the Centre on July 15 seeking an extension for Agarwal, who assumed charge as the chief secretary on May 11 this year.

A senior state government official said the extension would ensure continuity in the administration at a time when several key policy decisions and developmental programmes are underway.

"The extension will provide administrative stability and help maintain continuity in governance. The chief secretary is overseeing a number of important government initiatives, and the decision will facilitate their smooth implementation," the senior bureaucrat said, requesting anonymity. Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was due to retire at the end of this month.