Centre Entrusts DMRC To Ready DPR For High-Speed Rail In Kerala

Kozhikode: In a significant move, the Centre has officially sidelined the Kerala government's SilverLine (K-Rail) project, as the Ministry of Railways has decided to move forward with a new high-speed rail corridor. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The project will be spearheaded by E Sreedharan, the former principal advisor to DMRC, who is popularly known as 'metroman'. Preparations are already underway to open a DMRC office in Ponnani, Sreedharan's hometown. The goal is to construct a 430 km high-speed corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, ensuring a speed of 200 kmph. Sreedharan has assured Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the DPR will be completed within nine months.

The New Proposal

The agreement was reached during a recent meeting between the duo. The proposed track will utilise elevated structures (viaducts) and tunnels to minimize the impact on public life. Sreedharan told ETV Bharat that the meeting with the Vaishnaw took place on January 17. The Centre maintains that the project must be implemented without causing distress to the public.

The DPR will detail the completion timeline, estimated cost and funding methods. An office has already been identified in Ponnani to coordinate activities, and operations are set to begin on February 1, while staff recruitment is already underway. Sreedharan has expressed satisfaction with the Central government's intervention.

A Shift from the Past

In 2009, Sreedharan had begun preparing a DPR for a high-speed corridor at the state government's request. The new project will be an updated version of that plan, with a focus on areas currently lacking rail connectivity. The state government had previously ignored the initial DPR to move forward with the SilverLine project.

Sreedharan had pointed out then that SilverLine was impractical due to the massive land acquisition required and its severe impact on the environment and residents. ETV Bharat was the first to report that K-Rail was hitting a dead end and that the Centre was preparing to place its trust in Sreedharan.