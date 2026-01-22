Centre Entrusts DMRC To Ready DPR For High-Speed Rail In Kerala
Spearheaded by 'metroman' E Sreedharan, the project will construct a 430 km high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, ensuring a speed of 200 kmph.
Kozhikode: In a significant move, the Centre has officially sidelined the Kerala government's SilverLine (K-Rail) project, as the Ministry of Railways has decided to move forward with a new high-speed rail corridor. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The project will be spearheaded by E Sreedharan, the former principal advisor to DMRC, who is popularly known as 'metroman'. Preparations are already underway to open a DMRC office in Ponnani, Sreedharan's hometown. The goal is to construct a 430 km high-speed corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, ensuring a speed of 200 kmph. Sreedharan has assured Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the DPR will be completed within nine months.
The New Proposal
The agreement was reached during a recent meeting between the duo. The proposed track will utilise elevated structures (viaducts) and tunnels to minimize the impact on public life. Sreedharan told ETV Bharat that the meeting with the Vaishnaw took place on January 17. The Centre maintains that the project must be implemented without causing distress to the public.
The DPR will detail the completion timeline, estimated cost and funding methods. An office has already been identified in Ponnani to coordinate activities, and operations are set to begin on February 1, while staff recruitment is already underway. Sreedharan has expressed satisfaction with the Central government's intervention.
A Shift from the Past
In 2009, Sreedharan had begun preparing a DPR for a high-speed corridor at the state government's request. The new project will be an updated version of that plan, with a focus on areas currently lacking rail connectivity. The state government had previously ignored the initial DPR to move forward with the SilverLine project.
Sreedharan had pointed out then that SilverLine was impractical due to the massive land acquisition required and its severe impact on the environment and residents. ETV Bharat was the first to report that K-Rail was hitting a dead end and that the Centre was preparing to place its trust in Sreedharan.
Technical Features and Benefits
"The project was not designed based on politics, but by considering Kerala's topography and ecosystem. By travelling at moderate speeds through pillars and tunnels, it won't harm the people. The SilverLine project, which would have divided Kerala, was never practical for us," Sreedharan stated.
Key highlights of the new proposal include:
A maximum speed of 200 kmph is sufficient for Kerala, as the earlier proposal for 350 kmph speed is not required. It takes 3.15 hours to cover the 430-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route at an average speed of 135 kmph. Having stations every 25 to 30 km intervals will benefit more people in densely populated states, and train services in both directions will be available every half hour.
The K-Rail Dilemma
Sreedharan had alleged that the state government suppressed his alternative semi-high-speed rail proposal to avoid admitting the failure of SilverLine. He noted that if the state officially abandons K-Rail, they may have to return Rs 100 crore provided by the Railway Ministry for preliminary works. Additionally, the government faces hundreds of police cases registered against anti-K-Rail protesters and potential compensation lawsuits from landowners.
Future Outlook
If approved, the project is estimated to be completed in six years. The first phase will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, extending to Kasaragod in future. The first phase is estimated to cost Rs 80,000 crore, reaching up to Rs 1 lakh crore upon completion. Unlike SilverLine, this project will require only one-third of the land.
Sreedharan noted that landowners could even be allowed to use the land for farming under lease agreements, provided no tall buildings or trees interfere with the railway structure. The exact route will be finalised once the project report is completed, he added.
