ETV Bharat / state

Centre Declares Visva-Bharati University Principal Hub For Bengali Language

Visva-Bharati University. ( ETV Bharat )

Bolpur: Rabindranath Tagore’s 'World Heritage' institution, Visva-Bharati University, is set to become the primary hub for the Bengali language—which has been recognised as a 'classical' language—across the country.

The central government has already issued a notification to this effect. A new hub will be established at Visva-Bharati to promote and propagate the Bengali language, thereby fostering its expansion, study, and research. This was announced by Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, head of the department of Bengali at Visva-Bharati University. Additionally, Visva-Bharati will be empowered to confer honours at both national and international levels upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the Bengali language. Five universities across the country have been designated as primary centres for five languages, including Bengali. Mukhopadhyay stated that the 'World Heritage' institution founded by the world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore is the national focal point for the Bengali language. The University Grants Commission (UGC) may establish special hubs and create specific academic positions dedicated to the study and research of Bengali. Visva-Bharati’s vast collection of valuable manuscripts, ancient documents, and rare books related to the Bengali language will be digitised using scientific methods. Furthermore, the university will play a pivotal role in interdisciplinary research covering areas such as the history, culture, and philosophy of the Bengali language.