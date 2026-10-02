Centre Declares Visva-Bharati University Principal Hub For Bengali Language
Visva-Bharati’s vast collection of valuable manuscripts, ancient documents, and rare books related to the Bengali language will be digitised using scientific methods.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Bolpur: Rabindranath Tagore’s 'World Heritage' institution, Visva-Bharati University, is set to become the primary hub for the Bengali language—which has been recognised as a 'classical' language—across the country.
The central government has already issued a notification to this effect. A new hub will be established at Visva-Bharati to promote and propagate the Bengali language, thereby fostering its expansion, study, and research. This was announced by Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, head of the department of Bengali at Visva-Bharati University. Additionally, Visva-Bharati will be empowered to confer honours at both national and international levels upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the Bengali language.
Five universities across the country have been designated as primary centres for five languages, including Bengali. Mukhopadhyay stated that the 'World Heritage' institution founded by the world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore is the national focal point for the Bengali language.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) may establish special hubs and create specific academic positions dedicated to the study and research of Bengali. Visva-Bharati’s vast collection of valuable manuscripts, ancient documents, and rare books related to the Bengali language will be digitised using scientific methods. Furthermore, the university will play a pivotal role in interdisciplinary research covering areas such as the history, culture, and philosophy of the Bengali language.
Visva-Bharati will also have the authority to confer national and international-standard honours upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the Bengali language. Experts believe these honours will be on par with the President's Award. The Central government will allocate additional funds for these initiatives.
Since its inception, Visva-Bharati—established by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore—has been a vibrant heart of the Bengali language. Its traditional Bengali department has long been enriched by numerous distinguished scholars and intellectuals. Naturally, this announcement by the Centre has brought a wave of joy to Santiniketan. Professor Mukhopadhyay said, "Visva-Bharati's Department of Bengali has been entrusted with this significant responsibility, and I thank the Central Government for it. While this is a matter of pride and joy for us all, we must also uphold the dignity associated with this role by fulfilling our duties effectively; we are collectively committed to this cause. Establishing Visva-Bharati as a Centre of Excellence for the Bengali language will foster academic study and research, expand the language's reach, and create employment opportunities. The Visva-Bharati authorities are always dedicated to the advancement of education."
The Central government granted 'classical' language status to Tamil on October 12, 2004. Subsequently, such status was accorded to Sanskrit (November 25, 2005); Telugu and Kannada (October 31, 2008); Malayalam (August 8, 2013); Odia (March 1, 2014); and Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit (October 4, 2024).
The Centre has now issued a notification designating Visva-Bharati—founded by Rabindranath Tagore—as the primary Centre of Excellence for the Bengali language. Similarly, the designated primary centres for other languages are Tezpur University for Assamese, the Central University of Odisha for Pali, the Central University of Gujarat for Prakrit, and the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute (Deemed-to-be University) in Maharashtra for Marathi.
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