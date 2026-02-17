ETV Bharat / state

Centre Creating 'Artificial Fiscal Crisis' In Tamil Nadu, Says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu has accused the central government of creating an “artificial financial crisis” in his state. He said so while presenting the interim budget in the Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

His comments assume significance as elections are due to be announced soon in Tamil Nadu. He said, "The central government has been refusing to release the funds required for Tamil Nadu for the past several years. The central government, which gives more funds than required to the BJP-ruled states, does not provide sufficient funds to the states ruled by rival parties. The same applies to Tamil Nadu. The central government has not yet released the Rs. 9,500 crore that is due to Tamil Nadu.”

According to him, the ruling BJP government is refusing to release funds even for the projects for which the central government is responsible. He alleged that the central government has not yet released about Rs 15,000 crore as compensation to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation.

“The central government's tax allocation to Tamil Nadu is Rs 62,000 crore. In particular, the central government is wasting time by not giving Rs 3,548 crore to the Integrated Education Mission and Rs 3,112 crore to the Jaljeevan project,” the minister added.