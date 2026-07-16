'HMT Will Be Revived': Centre Committed To Reviving HMT, But Karnataka Government Is Creating Obstacles, Says Kumaraswamy
The Union Minister alleged that the Karnataka government was creating hurdles instead of supporting the revival effort.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka government of attempting to interfere with the proposed revival of the HMT factory in Bengaluru, alleging that it was trying to take control of the factory's land despite the Centre's plans to restart operations.
Kumaraswamy made the remarks after paying a surprise visit to the HMT factory campus at Jalahalli today, where he inspected the premises and reviewed the condition of the facility. Addressing the media persons, he said the Central Government had taken a decision to give the historic public sector unit a new lease of life and had been working towards its revival for the past two years.
"There is a lot of discussion surrounding HMT. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios, I have been working on a few key decisions over the last two years. We have decided to revive the HMT factory and restore its legacy," Kumaraswamy said.
He alleged that the Karnataka government was creating hurdles instead of supporting the revival effort. "The state government is repeatedly targeting the HMT factory and is making attempts to take over its land. The land was legally gifted to HMT by the Maharaja of Mysore during 1967-68. Despite this, the state government has approached the court and is creating one problem after another," he said.
Responding to allegations made by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre that HMT land had been sold, Kumaraswamy rejected the claim. "The land was acquired through a lawful gift. Those making allegations should first explain whether their own departments have protected government land. We know very well what has happened in places like Kolar," he said.
Recalling the factory's glorious past, Kumaraswamy said HMT was once among India's finest industrial establishments and played a major role in the country's manufacturing sector. "When HMT was established, we were children. Every morning at 7 a.m., HMT buses would carry workers to the factory. It was one of the best factories in the country, and the hard work of its employees led to the establishment of six major units. Today, only a handful of workers remain, and the main factory building is largely being used as a shooting location," he said.
The Union Minister also commented on the ongoing protests by farmers against the proposed Bidadi township project. He said his remarks were not politically motivated or aimed at targeting anyone. "I am speaking to open the eyes of those in power. I am not making these statements for publicity or to criticise anyone. The Chief Minister himself said yesterday that recent developments had caused him pain and urged others not to add to it. Such incidents naturally cause concern. Only those with a hard heart would remain unaffected," Kumaraswamy said.
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