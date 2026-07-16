ETV Bharat / state

'HMT Will Be Revived': Centre Committed To Reviving HMT, But Karnataka Government Is Creating Obstacles, Says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka government of attempting to interfere with the proposed revival of the HMT factory in Bengaluru, alleging that it was trying to take control of the factory's land despite the Centre's plans to restart operations.

Kumaraswamy made the remarks after paying a surprise visit to the HMT factory campus at Jalahalli today, where he inspected the premises and reviewed the condition of the facility. Addressing the media persons, he said the Central Government had taken a decision to give the historic public sector unit a new lease of life and had been working towards its revival for the past two years.

"There is a lot of discussion surrounding HMT. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios, I have been working on a few key decisions over the last two years. We have decided to revive the HMT factory and restore its legacy," Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that the Karnataka government was creating hurdles instead of supporting the revival effort. "The state government is repeatedly targeting the HMT factory and is making attempts to take over its land. The land was legally gifted to HMT by the Maharaja of Mysore during 1967-68. Despite this, the state government has approached the court and is creating one problem after another," he said.