ETV Bharat / state

Centre Cancels 3.71 Lakh PMAY-U Houses in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Centre has cancelled 3.71 lakh houses sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), as construction had not commenced within the stipulated timeframe.

The cancelled units were among houses approved before 2024, during the previous YSRCP government. The original deadline for completing the urban housing mission ended in December 2024 and was subsequently extended following requests from Andhra Pradesh and other states. However, the Centre later decided to remove projects that had not been grounded, using July 2026 as the benchmark.

According to official data placed before Parliament, Andhra Pradesh had 19.07 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U. Construction had begun on 15.36 lakh units, while 3.71 lakh remained non-starters. As of the latest available figures, 11.38 lakh houses had been completed and 10.75 lakh occupied.

The State government has attributed the delay in several projects to problems associated with the previous administration’s ‘Jagananna Colonies’ programme. It has alleged that housing sites were selected in difficult locations, including hillocks, low-lying areas and places near burial grounds, discouraging beneficiaries from beginning construction.

Following the cancellations, the State has requested the Centre to restore 1.27 lakh units for which geo-tagging has already been completed. It has also proposed shifting beneficiaries linked to the remaining 2.44 lakh houses to PMAY-U 2.0.