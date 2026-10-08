Centre Cancels 3.71 Lakh PMAY-U Houses in Andhra Pradesh
State seeks reinstatement of 1.27 lakh geo-tagged units; proposes shifting remaining 2.44 lakh beneficiaries to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Amaravati: The Centre has cancelled 3.71 lakh houses sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), as construction had not commenced within the stipulated timeframe.
The cancelled units were among houses approved before 2024, during the previous YSRCP government. The original deadline for completing the urban housing mission ended in December 2024 and was subsequently extended following requests from Andhra Pradesh and other states. However, the Centre later decided to remove projects that had not been grounded, using July 2026 as the benchmark.
According to official data placed before Parliament, Andhra Pradesh had 19.07 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U. Construction had begun on 15.36 lakh units, while 3.71 lakh remained non-starters. As of the latest available figures, 11.38 lakh houses had been completed and 10.75 lakh occupied.
The State government has attributed the delay in several projects to problems associated with the previous administration’s ‘Jagananna Colonies’ programme. It has alleged that housing sites were selected in difficult locations, including hillocks, low-lying areas and places near burial grounds, discouraging beneficiaries from beginning construction.
Following the cancellations, the State has requested the Centre to restore 1.27 lakh units for which geo-tagging has already been completed. It has also proposed shifting beneficiaries linked to the remaining 2.44 lakh houses to PMAY-U 2.0.
The Centre has clarified that the extension of PMAY-U was intended only for houses sanctioned on or before March 31, 2024, and grounded within the prescribed period. Under PMAY-U 2.0, Andhra Pradesh has separately secured approvals for new houses based on proposals submitted by the State government.
The latest decision is expected to intensify the political dispute over the implementation of urban housing projects in the State, with the government seeking flexibility to protect eligible beneficiaries while the Centre maintains its conditions for continuing assistance.
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