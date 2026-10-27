Centre, Bengal Join Hands To Tackle Ganga Erosion; ₹1,550-Crore Plan to Save Malda & Murshidabad
The Centre and state meeting emphasised the urgent need for dredging—the removal of silt—across the river basins in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
New Delhi/Kolkata: The Centre and West Bengal government are finally moving towards a permanent solution to curb the erosion caused by the Ganga in Malda and Murshidabad. This issue was discussed with high priority during a crucial review meeting held on Tuesday at the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in Delhi.
Following the meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that the discussions were highly productive and that people would begin to see positive results within the next year.
According to sources, the meeting emphasised the urgent need for dredging—the removal of silt—across the river basins in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Furthermore, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil has urged the Jharkhand government to extend full cooperation to West Bengal to accelerate the work.
Over the last five decades, the Ganga has shifted its course by moving approximately six kilometres. In Malda, the distance between the Ganga and the Phulhar River has shrunk to a mere 750 meters. Experts fear that if this trend continues, the two rivers could merge within the next six to seven years.
Such an event would render the Farakka Barrage virtually useless, jeopardise the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, and potentially lead to the inundation of Malda town.
Given this situation, the West Bengal government has already submitted a detailed project proposal worth approximately ₹1,550 crore to the Centre—with the state’s share amounting to about ₹610 crore—aimed at protecting the Ratua and Manikchak areas of Malda.
The project incorporates expert advice from IIT Roorkee and IIT Kanpur. Experts believe that immediate action is required to prevent erosion across a stretch of at least 45 kilometres.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Union Minister CR Patil reviewed the progress of various national water projects, as well as the replacement of gates at the Farakka Barrage and the reinforcement of riverbanks.
He directed the concerned states to ensure coordination so that the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe. The Centre has also taken steps to resolve administrative hurdles related to dredging and the creation of channels along the Jharkhand border.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari remarked, "All problems will be resolved. You will begin to see tangible results after one year. It has been six months now. Within two years, you will be able to witness the changes with your own eyes. And within five years, you will see a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) in the true sense of the term."
He further added, "When the BJP returns for a second term, West Bengal will make the most significant contribution—across all sectors, from GDP to foreign direct investment—towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), much like it did before independence."
Incidentally, administrative circles view this proactive stance by the central government—aimed at ensuring the long-term protection of the Farakka region and the Ganga basin—as a positive development.
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