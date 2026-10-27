ETV Bharat / state

Centre, Bengal Join Hands To Tackle Ganga Erosion; ₹1,550-Crore Plan to Save Malda & Murshidabad

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Centre and West Bengal government are finally moving towards a permanent solution to curb the erosion caused by the Ganga in Malda and Murshidabad. This issue was discussed with high priority during a crucial review meeting held on Tuesday at the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in Delhi.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that the discussions were highly productive and that people would begin to see positive results within the next year.

According to sources, the meeting emphasised the urgent need for dredging—the removal of silt—across the river basins in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Furthermore, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil has urged the Jharkhand government to extend full cooperation to West Bengal to accelerate the work.

Over the last five decades, the Ganga has shifted its course by moving approximately six kilometres. In Malda, the distance between the Ganga and the Phulhar River has shrunk to a mere 750 meters. Experts fear that if this trend continues, the two rivers could merge within the next six to seven years.

Such an event would render the Farakka Barrage virtually useless, jeopardise the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, and potentially lead to the inundation of Malda town.

Given this situation, the West Bengal government has already submitted a detailed project proposal worth approximately ₹1,550 crore to the Centre—with the state’s share amounting to about ₹610 crore—aimed at protecting the Ratua and Manikchak areas of Malda.

The project incorporates expert advice from IIT Roorkee and IIT Kanpur. Experts believe that immediate action is required to prevent erosion across a stretch of at least 45 kilometres.