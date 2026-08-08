ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Supply Of 50 LT Quality Coal Annually From Mahanadi Mines To Telangana Power Plants

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana's history, the Centre has approved the supply of 50 lakh tonnes (LT) of quality coal annually from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Company in Odisha to thermal power plants of the state.

Thermal plants in Telangana have lost 9,593 million units of electricity generation in the last 27 months due to the lack of quality coal supply from Singareni. Despite the impact of El Niño leading to a significant surge in demand across the country, the Union Coal Ministry advised thermal power plants across the country not to reduce production.

Following a request from the Telangana Power Generation Corporation (GENCO) to supply quality coal from Coal India-affiliated mines in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the central committee of cabinet ministers recently decided to provide coal from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, in the Talcher area.

Coal can be transported in a maximum of five goods trains per day, and the price of G11 type coal produced in Mahanadi mines is Rs 2,300 per tonne. GENCO estimates the total cost to be Rs. 4,300 after adding rail freight and other costs, plus another Rs. 2,000.