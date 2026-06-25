ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Rs 530 Cr For Intelligent Transport System In Chennai

Chennai: In a major push towards tech-driven traffic management, the Centre has approved more than 500 crore for the implementation of the intelligent transport system project in the Chennai metropolitan area.

Sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday said the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project is meant to build an efficient traffic system capable of handling the increasing traffic demands of the capital city.

Accordingly, the Centre has received a loan from the Japan International Corporation towards the project. Sources said an international competitive bid has been floated, and the estimated value of the project is approximately Rs 645.59 crore.