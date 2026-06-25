Centre Approves Rs 530 Cr For Intelligent Transport System In Chennai
The Greater Chennai Corporation stated that the project has started and would be fully operational by August 2026.
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Chennai: In a major push towards tech-driven traffic management, the Centre has approved more than 500 crore for the implementation of the intelligent transport system project in the Chennai metropolitan area.
Sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday said the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project is meant to build an efficient traffic system capable of handling the increasing traffic demands of the capital city.
Accordingly, the Centre has received a loan from the Japan International Corporation towards the project. Sources said an international competitive bid has been floated, and the estimated value of the project is approximately Rs 645.59 crore.
Regarding the scope of the project, the Greater Chennai Corporation said the major components proposed in the CITS project include the Traffic Information and Management System (TIMS) and the city bus system, along with command control centres. TIMS and command control centres will be established with the Chennai traffic police.
In addition, the adaptive traffic signal control system will come up at 165 junctions, while the traffic incident detection system will be located in 58 junctions, the variable message sign system will be implemented in 17 locations, and the red light violation detection system will be installed in 50 locations.
A statement from the Greater Chennai Corporation also said the project, for Rs 530 crore, has started, and it would be fully operational by August 2026. Greater Chennai Corporation and the State Highways Department have already granted the necessary clearances for the communication network infrastructure, while power connections are being secured at designated locations.
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