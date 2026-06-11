ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Rs 2,534 Crore Office, Housing Projects For Employees In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister during the NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. ( ANI photo )

Delhi/Amaravati: The Union Cabinet has approved the key projects worth Rs 2,534 crore for office and housing complexes for central government employees in Amaravati.

This is the first time since Parliament approved the bill to legally recognise Amaravati as the state capital of Andhra Pradesh that such large projects have been approved for the city. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The central government office complex will be built at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore, while the central government employee housing complex will come up at Rs 1,235 crore. The construction work will be completed in three years, and all central government employees will be able to work and live in one place.

With world-class accommodation facilities located in one place, the efficiency of the central government in the state is expected to improve. The office complex will be built to accommodate 8,000 employees.

Following the approval of these projects, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the Union Cabinet for clearing the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA) in Amaravati.

In a post on the X platform, the CM said that it will "greatly contribute to strengthening the presence of central government institutions" in the state, improve coordination between various departments, and provide more efficient services to people.