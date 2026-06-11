Centre Approves Rs 2,534 Crore Office, Housing Projects For Employees In Andhra Pradesh
In big boon for Andhra Pradesh, the Centre approved key projects of office and housing complexes for its employees in Amaravati.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Delhi/Amaravati: The Union Cabinet has approved the key projects worth Rs 2,534 crore for office and housing complexes for central government employees in Amaravati.
This is the first time since Parliament approved the bill to legally recognise Amaravati as the state capital of Andhra Pradesh that such large projects have been approved for the city. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The central government office complex will be built at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore, while the central government employee housing complex will come up at Rs 1,235 crore. The construction work will be completed in three years, and all central government employees will be able to work and live in one place.
With world-class accommodation facilities located in one place, the efficiency of the central government in the state is expected to improve. The office complex will be built to accommodate 8,000 employees.
Following the approval of these projects, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the Union Cabinet for clearing the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA) in Amaravati.
In a post on the X platform, the CM said that it will "greatly contribute to strengthening the presence of central government institutions" in the state, improve coordination between various departments, and provide more efficient services to people.
"The project is also a significant boost to Amaravati's development in the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, creating the essential administrative infrastructure required for its future growth. By bringing multiple central government offices under one roof, it will enhance accessibility, streamline governance, and contribute meaningfully to the long-term development aspirations of our state," the CM said.
Naidu described the approval of projects as another important milestone in the development of Amaravati and as reflective of the Union government's "continued support for creating world-class public infrastructure" in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the Prime Minister has a "positive view" on the Amaravati projects. He said that while the land has been provided by the state, the cost of the buildings will be borne by the Centre.
According to officials, the Centre will follow green building standards in construction of buildings to reduce energy consumption, while rainwater conservation will be given top priority. The offices and residential complexes will have various facilities, including conference halls, canteens, and special routes for the disabled.
In 2018, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had allocated 22.53 acres of land for the construction of central government offices and employee residential complexes in Amaravati. The state government allotted 5.53 acres of land adjacent to the area where the AP NRT building is being constructed for the central government office complex and another 17 acres south of Inavolu village for the housing complex. The projects received a fillip in Modi's second term in office.
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