ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Rs 200 Crore For Seaplane Tourism Project In Andhra Pradesh

Amarvati: The Central Government has approved Rs 200 crore for the development of seaplane services in Andhra Pradesh under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, giving a major boost to tourism infrastructure and regional connectivity in the state. The funds will be used to establish aerodromes, floating jetties, passenger facilities, and other infrastructure at 10 proposed locations across the state.

The project aims to connect reservoirs, rivers, dams, and coastal destinations through seaplane services. Officials said Rs 20 crore has been allocated for each location, and the works will be executed under the supervision of the State Airports Development Corporation.

The proposal gained momentum after a successful seaplane trial run conducted last year between Vijayawada’s Berm Park and Srisailam, during which the Chief Minister travelled aboard the aircraft. Impressed by the state’s vast coastline, rivers, and water reservoirs, the government directed officials to expand the project to additional destinations.

Authorities have now identified ten strategic tourism locations for the service, including Vijayawada, Srisailam, Tirupati (Rayalacheruvu), Suryalanka, Gandikota, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley (Jolaput), Lambasingi (Tajangi Reservoir), and Polavaram.

Officials are currently working on land acquisition wherever required and are seeking approvals from the Department of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities, and environmental agencies. Once approvals are completed, private operators will be invited to participate in the project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.