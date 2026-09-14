ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves Restoration Of TN's Karivalamvandanallur Railway Station Four Decades After Closure

Chennai: Following the Centre's approval, the Karivalamvandanallur railway station, about 12 km from Sankarankovil taluk in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, will be restored after four decades since its closure.

Although a railway station once operated in this historic area and served residents from approximately 30 surrounding villages, it was closed in 1984 due to a lack of passengers. Following its closure, residents were compelled to travel to either Sankarankovil or Rajapalayam ( 22 km) to board a train.

Consequently, the restoration of the railway station became a long-standing demand of the residents. Various political parties also submitted requests to the Central government regarding this matter.

Notably, BJP district president Anandan Ayyasamy held several discussions with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the past two years, and the approval was finally granted on August 28. Similarly, approval to redevelop the Cholapuram railway station, which had been closed 22 years ago, was also given.

"Cholapuram is a key industrial town teeming with factories, while Karivalamvandanallur is an ancient village. The two railway stations here served nearly 100 villages. Following their closure, various groups have been advocating for their reopening. We have been consistently meeting with the Union Minister over the past two years," Ayyasamy said.