Centre Approves Restoration Of TN's Karivalamvandanallur Railway Station Four Decades After Closure
Although a railway station once served residents from 30 surrounding villages, it was shut in 1984 due to a lack of passengers, by R Manikandan.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Chennai: Following the Centre's approval, the Karivalamvandanallur railway station, about 12 km from Sankarankovil taluk in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, will be restored after four decades since its closure.
Although a railway station once operated in this historic area and served residents from approximately 30 surrounding villages, it was closed in 1984 due to a lack of passengers. Following its closure, residents were compelled to travel to either Sankarankovil or Rajapalayam ( 22 km) to board a train.
Consequently, the restoration of the railway station became a long-standing demand of the residents. Various political parties also submitted requests to the Central government regarding this matter.
Notably, BJP district president Anandan Ayyasamy held several discussions with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the past two years, and the approval was finally granted on August 28. Similarly, approval to redevelop the Cholapuram railway station, which had been closed 22 years ago, was also given.
"Cholapuram is a key industrial town teeming with factories, while Karivalamvandanallur is an ancient village. The two railway stations here served nearly 100 villages. Following their closure, various groups have been advocating for their reopening. We have been consistently meeting with the Union Minister over the past two years," Ayyasamy said.
He said the restoration of these railway stations will boost the region's economic growth and improve transportation facilities for the underprivileged.
Shanmugasundaram, a resident of the area, said, "We are happy about the restoration. I used to board trains here back in 1984 when I was in the sixth grade. I worked here as a gatekeeper and a trackman. Before 1984, people were afraid when trains stopped here at night because the station was located in a forest area. Now, however, public movement has increased. Therefore, if train services are resumed, the people will benefit greatly."
Ganesan, a former government employee, said that people from 30 villages have been facing hardship since the closure of the railway station.
"There were plenty of trees here back then. But since the station closed, the area has turned into a thicket of thorny bushes. It is heartening that the Central government has now approved the re-establishment of the railway station. Thanks to the efforts of Anandan Ayyasamy. Farmers, traders, students, and in particular weavers will benefit greatly from this," he said.
Rajnarayanan, another resident, said the government should not stop at merely approving the project, but must quickly commence the work. "The station should be built with modern amenities and designed to accommodate stops for all types of trains, including passenger and express services," he added.
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