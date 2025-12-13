ETV Bharat / state

Centre Approves 513 New 4G Mobile Towers For Chhattisgarh Under Digital Bharat Nidhi

Raipur: The Union government has approved installation of 513 new 4G mobile towers in Chhattisgarh under the Digital Bharat Nidhi fund, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the decision, and said this is a significant outcome of combined efforts to restore peace, security and development in the Naxal-affected and remote regions of the state.

The decision is a strong link in the ongoing effective efforts towards Maoist elimination. The areas where stability has been established through the sustained action by security forces and administrative coordination, are now witnessing focused development and expansion of digital connectivity, he said in a statement.

The CM said the new 4G towers which will be installed through BSNL, will provide accessible and reliable mobile and internet services to people living in far-flung and inaccessible areas for the first time. "This will strengthen access to education, healthcare, employment, administrative services and emergency communication," he said.