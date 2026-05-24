ETV Bharat / state

Centre Appoints Women Directors To Three Prominent Hospitals In Delhi

As per the ministry's order, Dr Akhilandeshwari Prasad has been appointed as the director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with immediate effect. In her earlier stint, she served as a professor in the department of radiodiagnosis at the hospital.

New Delhi: In a move being hailed as a strong initiative to boost women's participation in health administration, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed women directors to three prominent hospitals and medical institutions in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Dr Himani Ahluwalia has been appointed as the director of Lady Hardinge Medical College, where she has been serving in the Department of Physiology. Dr Ahluwalia is scheduled to assume charge on July 1.

Additionally, Dr Kavita Rani Sharma has been appointed as director of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, where she was an acting director. She previously held the position of director-professor in the Department of Anaesthesia of the institute.

Dr Himani Ahluwalia. (ETV Bharat)

The current appointments were necessitated by the end of the terms of the previous directors a few months ago.

With these new appointments, the Centre has sent a strong administrative message of women's empowerment and their participation in leading roles of the country's premier health facilities.