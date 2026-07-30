ETV Bharat / state

Ending Two-Year Wait, Centre Appoints New NIT Srinagar Director After NC MP Prod In Parliament

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Education has appointed Professor Anurag Misra of the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Jammu as the new Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, filling the vacancy after a gap of more than two years.

The order for the appointment of the director was issued by the Department of Higher Education on July 29 after the National Conference MP Mian Altaf informed Parliament on Tuesday that that premier educational institution was functioning without a regular director for more than two years. Altaf reminded the House that former Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan was aware about the vacancy.

The order issued by the Department of Higher Education said the appointment was made by the President of India in her capacity as the ex-officio Visitor of the NITs. As per the order, Prof Misra will serve for five years from the date he assumes charge or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The Ministry of Higher Education has instructed the Director of IIT Jammu to relieve Professor Misra as soon as possible so that he can take charge at NIT Srinagar. He has also instructed the Director-in-Charge of NIT Srinagar, Professor Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, to hand over charge to the new appointee.

Earlier, Altaf, in his speech in Parliament, said many ministers think that they can run away by taking the name of PM Modi, but they should know that people are keeping an eye on their performance. He said education department is not serious in conducting examinations.