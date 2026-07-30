Ending Two-Year Wait, Centre Appoints New NIT Srinagar Director After NC MP Prod In Parliament
Professor Anurag Misra appointed for a five-year term after the National Conference's Mian Altaf raised issue in Parliament, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Education has appointed Professor Anurag Misra of the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Jammu as the new Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, filling the vacancy after a gap of more than two years.
The order for the appointment of the director was issued by the Department of Higher Education on July 29 after the National Conference MP Mian Altaf informed Parliament on Tuesday that that premier educational institution was functioning without a regular director for more than two years. Altaf reminded the House that former Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan was aware about the vacancy.
The order issued by the Department of Higher Education said the appointment was made by the President of India in her capacity as the ex-officio Visitor of the NITs. As per the order, Prof Misra will serve for five years from the date he assumes charge or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever is earlier.
The Ministry of Higher Education has instructed the Director of IIT Jammu to relieve Professor Misra as soon as possible so that he can take charge at NIT Srinagar. He has also instructed the Director-in-Charge of NIT Srinagar, Professor Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, to hand over charge to the new appointee.
Earlier, Altaf, in his speech in Parliament, said many ministers think that they can run away by taking the name of PM Modi, but they should know that people are keeping an eye on their performance. He said education department is not serious in conducting examinations.
The NC MP said he had personally approached the former Education Minister Pradhan, sent him letters, and raised the issue of vacancy at NIT Srinagar in Parliament. He questioned how a vital ministry in a large country like India could have been managed if institutions were treated this way.
Altaf said while laws may be enacted and amendments made, unless the intentions of the government are based on sincerity the laws will not be effective, and nothing will change.
In December last year, the Union Education Minister informed the Parliament that NIT Srinagar was working without a director. In response to a question by National Conference MP Altaf in the Lok Sabha, the Center said earlier that a regular director was appointed in May 2023 at the NIT for a period of 5 years, but he returned to his parent organization after serving only 8 months. The Lok Sabha was further informed that the institute was working under interim arrangement and the additional charge of the director was given to another head of National Institute of Technology to ensure smooth functioning.
The Centre had also informed the Parliament that a search cum selection committee has been constituted and that the interviews of the shortlisted candidates had already been completed.
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