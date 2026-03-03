ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Backs Stalin On Federalism

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, expressing the State's strong support for a renewed national discourse on Centre–State relations.

Siddaramaiah said he will urge the Union government to provide an institutional platform - such as a revitalised Inter-State Council - for all States to deliberate and restore balance in our federal structure.

The Karnataka CM took to social media platform on 'X' (formerly Twitter) to affirm that federalism is not merely a political demand but an integral part of the basic structure of Indian Constitution.

"Over the years, increasing centralisation in fiscal and legislative matters has disturbed the delicate balance envisioned by our Constitution makers. States must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them. India’s strength lies in cooperative federalism, constitutional trust, and respect for diversity," he said.

He assured that Karnataka stands ready to engage constructively in strengthening India’s democratic and federal framework.

Siddaramaiah has written to the TN CM in response to Stalin's letter dated February 20, 2026, forwarding Part 1 of the report of the high-level committee on Union-State relations.

In his letter dated March 2, Siddaramaiah acknowledged and appreciated the initiative taken by the Tamil Nadu government in initiating the report, which seeks 'constitutional correction'.

Noting that the questions raised in the report go to the heart of India's constitutional morality, the chief minister said federalism was not an act of administrative convenience but a structural guarantee against concentration of power.

"Over the decades, however, a phenomenon of incremental centralisation has altered the federal balance through expansive interpretations of the Concurrent List, conditional fiscal transfers, centrally designed schemes with diminishing State flexibility, and procedural bottlenecks in governor's assent," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.