ETV Bharat / state

Centre Allocates Rs 8,500 Cr For Bengal Under VB-G RAM G Scheme: CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the Centre has allocated Rs 8,500 crore to the state under the VB-G RAM G scheme. West Bengal has been allocated Rs 8,508 crore under the scheme for the 2026-27 financial year, the second-highest among all states after Uttar Pradesh, which has been earmarked Rs 9,721.48 crore, according to figures released by the Union government.

Under the Gram Sadak Yojana, allocations worth Rs 2,400 crore have been approved and Rs 1,000 crore released by the Centre, he said.

"The Centre has allocated around Rs 8,500 crore for West Bengal under the scheme, which will ensure 125 days of employment for rural families," the chief minister said, while launching the state-wide 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' programme from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Adhikari said 1,100 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' camps, being organised from June 15 to June 17, will help people access 54 central and state government schemes.

"This is the first such outreach programme of the BJP government in West Bengal. People can visit the camps between 10 am and 5 pm to learn about various welfare schemes and submit applications for enrolment," he said.

The chief minister said welfare schemes should not reach illegal immigrants and questioned extending benefits to families that do not send their children to recognised schools, or to institutions where 'Vande Mataram' is not sung. Alleging irregularities in beneficiary databases under the previous regime, Adhikari said the government wants to identify genuine recipients of welfare schemes.