ETV Bharat / state

Central University Of Rajasthan To Hold Online Classes Till Aug 14 To Manage Water Resources

Jaipur: The Central University of Rajasthan has decided to conduct the upcoming odd semester in online mode for a temporary period in view of weather forecasts indicating the likelihood of El Niño conditions and below-normal rainfall, officials said. According to an office order issued by the university, the odd semester will commence on July 15, and all classes will be held online till August 14.

University authorities said the move is a "positive and precautionary step" taken in light of the weather forecast and the need for prudent water management on campus. They said the university requires around 3.5 lakh litres of water to meet its daily needs. "Though there is sufficient water arrangement at present, the temporary shift to online classes will help better manage the available resources," an official said.

The order noted that the decision was made after taking into consideration the possibility of below-normal rainfall in Rajasthan and the need for judicious use of water resources. The officials said the faculty members will continue to conduct classes as per schedule in online mode, while ensuring that attendance is maintained and academic activities proceed without disruptions.