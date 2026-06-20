ETV Bharat / state

Central University In Chhattisgarh To Replace 'India' With 'Bharat' In Degrees, Marksheets

Bilaspur: A central university in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has decided to replace the word "India" with "Bharat" in its marksheets, degree certificates and official communications, its top official said on Saturday.

Guru Ghasidas Central University took the decision, and its standing committee passed a resolution to this effect about six months ago, the university's Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Chakrawal said. "Gradually, the word 'Bharat' will replace 'India' in marksheets, degrees and official communications," he told PTI.

At present, university marksheets and degree certificates carry references to both India and Bharat in English and Hindi respectively. Under the new decision, "India" appearing in English will also be replaced with "Bharat", he said.

Chakrawal added that the change will be implemented once the existing stock of marksheets and degree certificates is exhausted. Explaining the rationale behind the move, the VC referred to the use of the term "Bharat" during the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023.