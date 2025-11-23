Central Railway Collects Fine Of Over Rs 40 Crore From Ticketless Passengers in Mumbai
The railway zone collected the fine during an ongoing special campaign from April till October this year.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Mumbai: The local trains of Mumbai are known as the lifeline of the megapolis' residents. While around 60 lakh Mumbaikars travel by local trains everyday, approximately travel in trains operated by Central Railway.
However, not all passengers travel with tickets and the Central Railway had started a special campaign to penalise such people in April this year. During the ongoing campaign, the railway zone collected a fine of Rs 40.59 crore from 9.63 lakh passengers travelling without tickets till October.
Officials said the maximum number of penalties were imposed during office or peak hours. The Mumbai division of Central Railway regularly conducts special ticket checking drives on mail/express trains, suburban AC and non-AC local trains as well as at railway stations.
The special drives are aimed at imposing fines on ticketless passengers and prevent others from travelling without tickets.
According to the data provided by Central Railway, during the seven-month period from April to October of financial year 2025-26, the ticket checking teams of Mumbai division collected a fine of Rs 2.28 crore from 71,045 passengers travelling without tickets in AC local trains, and Rs 2.93 crore from 91,837 passengers travelling without tickets in first class.
Similarly, a fine of Rs 33.69 crore was collected from 6,98,248 passengers travelling without tickets in second class (general compartments). A fine of Rs 71 lakh was collected from 13,301 passengers travelling in sleeper or AC coaches for the difference in fare in mail/express trains, general compartment tickets, and a fine of Rs 98 lakh was collected in 88,713 cases of undelivered baggage, according to the Central Railway.
Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network operates 1,810 services daily. This includes 80 AC local trips. A ticket inspection team is deployed in each of these trips. The AC ticket inspection team takes action on an average of 368 passengers daily and collects a fine of Rs 1.19 lakh.
Dr Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, 'Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with dignity and responsibility and to carry valid tickets to avoid inconvenience and fines. The Railways has a zero-tolerance policy regarding ticketless travel and is committed to providing a safe, comfortable and dignified travel experience to passengers".
