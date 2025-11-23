ETV Bharat / state

Central Railway Collects Fine Of Over Rs 40 Crore From Ticketless Passengers in Mumbai

Mumbai: The local trains of Mumbai are known as the lifeline of the megapolis' residents. While around 60 lakh Mumbaikars travel by local trains everyday, approximately travel in trains operated by Central Railway.

However, not all passengers travel with tickets and the Central Railway had started a special campaign to penalise such people in April this year. During the ongoing campaign, the railway zone collected a fine of Rs 40.59 crore from 9.63 lakh passengers travelling without tickets till October.

Officials said the maximum number of penalties were imposed during office or peak hours. The Mumbai division of Central Railway regularly conducts special ticket checking drives on mail/express trains, suburban AC and non-AC local trains as well as at railway stations.

The special drives are aimed at imposing fines on ticketless passengers and prevent others from travelling without tickets.