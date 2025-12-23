ETV Bharat / state

Central Laboratory Confirms Avian Flu Outbreak In Parts Of Alappuzha, Kottayam Districts

Alappuzha: The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has initiated precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in some areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials said on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha, an outbreak has been reported at Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi, and Purakkad. In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts. “Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak,” she said.