Rs 239.45 Cr Central Funds Sanctioned For Two Key Road Upgrade Projects In Himachal Pradesh
The approved projects include the project to upgrade Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road and the remaining 16-km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road
By PTI
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has secured administrative approval of Rs 239.45 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for two important road upgrade projects in the state.
The approved projects include the project to upgrade Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road at Rs 203.52 crore and the remaining 16-km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road at Rs 35.93 crore.
Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said this was the outcome of consistent and coordinated efforts of the state government and the PWD, which had been continuously pursuing these projects with the Union government and the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
"The state government and the Public Works Department have consistently taken up these proposals with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We are pleased that our sustained efforts have yielded positive results, resulting in this significant sanction for Himachal Pradesh," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued here on Wednesday.
Singh said that the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road is a lifeline for the apple-growing regions of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal.
The project will significantly improve road connectivity, facilitate faster and safer transportation of apples and other horticultural produce, reduce transportation costs, and strengthen the rural economy.
He further said Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road project is particularly significant as it completes the entire road corridor.
This will provide major relief to farmers and horticulturists, especially those residing in the Rampur Assembly Constituency, by ensuring seamless connectivity, the minister added.
"These projects are not merely investments in road infrastructure but investments in the livelihoods of our farmers and horticulturists. Improved connectivity will enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and contribute to the long-term growth of Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector," he said.
Singh said that the state government will expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that construction work begins at the earliest and is completed within the stipulated timeframe.
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