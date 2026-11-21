ETV Bharat / state

Central Funds For NH10 Works Set To Breathe New Life Into Tourism In Darjeeling Hills, Sikkim

Siliguri: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken a major step toward securing National Highway 10, which serves as the primary 'lifeline' for the hills of North Bengal, and Sikkim. An allocation of Rs 192.65 crore has been approved for slope stabilisation and landslide prevention measures across eight highly vulnerable and landslide-prone stretches — totalling 2.185 km — of the highway between Sevoke and Rangpo in Kalimpong district.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista informing about this approval. The decision has brought a sigh of relief to local residents and the tourism industry.

Earlier, on October 23, the MP had written to Gadkari, highlighting the severe risks associated with this stretch of the road, which runs alongside the Teesta River. He also noted that there are six hydroelectric projects situated along the river. The release of water from reservoirs, coupled with heavy rainfall and cloudbursts, has triggered sudden floods and strong currents in the river. This has significantly exacerbated riverbank erosion and the risk of landslides along the slopes of the National Highway.

Pointing out that protective measures for the riverbanks and highway slopes have long been neglected, Bista had called for comprehensive geological and hydrological surveys of the affected areas, the geo-tagging of high-risk zones, and the implementation of permanent stabilisation works. Responding to this request, the Ministry has now sanctioned the necessary funds.

NH10 serves as a vital lifeline, connecting the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills, the neighbouring state of Sikkim and the entire Northeast region, to the rest of the country. Every year during the monsoons, the highway faces frequent disruptions due to landslides and rockfalls, posing a serious threat to human life.

Notably, the administration has recently decided to restrict vehicular movement on this road during the night, to facilitate essential repair work, slope stabilisation, and landslide prevention measures. In accordance with the directives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), all traffic is prohibited between the Sevoke Coronation Bridge and Rangpo from 9 pm to 6 am the following morning. This measure is intended to keep the road accessible for the public during the day, while preventing accidents during nighttime slope-stabilisation and excavation work.

This restriction will remain in effect until December 13. Thereafter, with the commencement of a newly approved, large-scale project — backed by Central funding of Rs 192.65 crore — it is anticipated that similar nighttime traffic restrictions or closures may be implemented periodically to ensure safety.

Once completed, this project will make travel significantly safer and more reliable for everyone, including tourists, locals, farmers, business owners, students, and patients. MP Bista expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Transport Minister Gadkari, and officials from MoRTH and NHAI.