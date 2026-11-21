Central Funds For NH10 Works Set To Breathe New Life Into Tourism In Darjeeling Hills, Sikkim
MoRTH has approved Rs 192.65 crore for slope stabilisation, landslide prevention across vulnerable stretches of the highway between Sevoke and Rangpo, reports Subhdeep Ray Nandy.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Siliguri: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken a major step toward securing National Highway 10, which serves as the primary 'lifeline' for the hills of North Bengal, and Sikkim. An allocation of Rs 192.65 crore has been approved for slope stabilisation and landslide prevention measures across eight highly vulnerable and landslide-prone stretches — totalling 2.185 km — of the highway between Sevoke and Rangpo in Kalimpong district.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista informing about this approval. The decision has brought a sigh of relief to local residents and the tourism industry.
Earlier, on October 23, the MP had written to Gadkari, highlighting the severe risks associated with this stretch of the road, which runs alongside the Teesta River. He also noted that there are six hydroelectric projects situated along the river. The release of water from reservoirs, coupled with heavy rainfall and cloudbursts, has triggered sudden floods and strong currents in the river. This has significantly exacerbated riverbank erosion and the risk of landslides along the slopes of the National Highway.
Pointing out that protective measures for the riverbanks and highway slopes have long been neglected, Bista had called for comprehensive geological and hydrological surveys of the affected areas, the geo-tagging of high-risk zones, and the implementation of permanent stabilisation works. Responding to this request, the Ministry has now sanctioned the necessary funds.
NH10 serves as a vital lifeline, connecting the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills, the neighbouring state of Sikkim and the entire Northeast region, to the rest of the country. Every year during the monsoons, the highway faces frequent disruptions due to landslides and rockfalls, posing a serious threat to human life.
Notably, the administration has recently decided to restrict vehicular movement on this road during the night, to facilitate essential repair work, slope stabilisation, and landslide prevention measures. In accordance with the directives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), all traffic is prohibited between the Sevoke Coronation Bridge and Rangpo from 9 pm to 6 am the following morning. This measure is intended to keep the road accessible for the public during the day, while preventing accidents during nighttime slope-stabilisation and excavation work.
This restriction will remain in effect until December 13. Thereafter, with the commencement of a newly approved, large-scale project — backed by Central funding of Rs 192.65 crore — it is anticipated that similar nighttime traffic restrictions or closures may be implemented periodically to ensure safety.
Once completed, this project will make travel significantly safer and more reliable for everyone, including tourists, locals, farmers, business owners, students, and patients. MP Bista expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Transport Minister Gadkari, and officials from MoRTH and NHAI.
He said, "The consistent support from the Centre for the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure in our region is highly commendable. We will keep a close watch to ensure that the approved projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality."
Tourists & Tour Operators React
Tourists visiting Sikkim and Kalimpong have expressed relief at this Central government initiative. Anirban Sengupta, a tourist from Kolkata who is visiting Sikkim with his family, said, "Landslides frequently cause the road to close, leaving tourists like us stranded midway. It becomes an extremely difficult situation; we often have to wait for hours on the road until the debris is cleared and traffic resumes. If permanent safety measures are implemented, we won't have to face such hardships in future."
Echoing this sentiment, Sushmita Mukherjee, another tourist from Howrah, said, "When landslides block the road, it creates major problems. Having to take an alternative, longer route consumes a significant amount of extra time, which completely disrupts our travel plans. If this central initiative proves successful, traveling to the hills and Sikkim will become much safer and more comfortable."
The tourism sector in North Bengal and Sikkim has also welcomed this announcement. Tanmoy Goswami, secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality, Travel & Tour Development Network, said, "NH10 is the backbone of our tourism-based economy. Frequent road closures due to landslides during the monsoons, cause immense hardship for tourists and business owners alike. This Rs 192.65 crore allocation will breathe new life into the tourism industry in the hills and Sikkim."
Debashish Maitra, president of the Eastern Himalayan Travel & Tour Operators Association, said, "We have long been demanding a permanent solution for this highway. While the current night-time closures for repair work may cause some temporary inconvenience, it is a necessary trade-off for long-term safety. By identifying highly vulnerable stretches along the Sevoke-Rangpo route, and implementing slope protection measures using modern technology, we can ensure seamless travel for tourists to the hills throughout the year. This will further boost the local economy."
Raj Basu, convener of the Association for Conservation and Tourism, emphasised the balance between the environment and infrastructure, stating, "Given the geographical and ecological sensitivity of the Teesta Valley, it was crucial that these slope protection works be carried out in a scientific manner. This initiative by the Centre will not only secure road connectivity but also pave the way for sustainable tourism while preserving the ecological balance. It is essential, however, that the work begins promptly."
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