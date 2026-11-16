Central Forces ‘No Longer Needed In Bastar’, Security Of Politicians Being Withdrawn In Phases: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said central forces are moving out of Bastar as Naxalism has ended, adding that politicians' security will phase out soon.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Kawardha: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday said that central police forces are no longer needed in Bastar and are steadily moving out of the region, a day after a CRPF battalion was reportedly shifted from the former Naxal-hit area to Manipur.
Speaking to the media here, Sharma claimed that central troops were not returning to Bastar and were instead being reassigned to handle election and law-and-order duties across the Northeast, West Bengal and Delhi.
“The state government is conducting a review to assess the exact deployment numbers of the CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the region,” he said. “No forces are arriving in Bastar; since they are no longer needed in the region, they are being moved elsewhere to carry out their duties.”
Replying to a question on whether security cover provided to political leaders would also be withdrawn following the official declaration of the end of Naxalism, the BJP leader said the personal protection was a matter of life rather than fashion. “Even though the end of Naxalism was officially declared, with the entire Naxal cadre accounted for and neutralised, there is still a six-month transition period, after which security to each politician will be completely phased out,” he said.
Sharma said that standard police arrangements to maintain routine law and order will remain intact, expressing full confidence in the capability of the state police force and local society. “Naxalism no longer exists there; so, what kind of security are we even discussing? Our society is capable, and our police force is fully competent,” he said.
‘CRPF withdraws anti-Naxal battalion from Chhattisgarh’: Report
On Sunday, PTI reported that the CRPF has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from the anti-Naxal operations theatre in Chhattisgarh and sent it to Manipur for deployment.
This marks the first such de-induction of any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit following the central government’s declaration that Naxalism in India ended in March.
Earlier, temporary withdrawal of companies (part of a battalion) took place for various internal security duties, such as the West Bengal elections, the Amarnath Yatra and the protests in Delhi.
The Centre had set a March 31, 2026 deadline to completely eradicate Left-Wing Extremism across India. The government followed it up with an official declaration that the country, including former strongholds in Bastar, had become Naxal-free ahead of schedule. In the aftermath, it focus from counter-insurgency operations to infrastructure, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites and converting security camps into welfare hubs.
With active Naxal threats fading away, central forces are now being gradually redeployed to other regions while state administration shift toward routine policing and civil administration.
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