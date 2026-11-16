ETV Bharat / state

Central Forces ‘No Longer Needed In Bastar’, Security Of Politicians Being Withdrawn In Phases: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM

Kawardha: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday said that central police forces are no longer needed in Bastar and are steadily moving out of the region, a day after a CRPF battalion was reportedly shifted from the former Naxal-hit area to Manipur.

Speaking to the media here, Sharma claimed that central troops were not returning to Bastar and were instead being reassigned to handle election and law-and-order duties across the Northeast, West Bengal and Delhi.

“The state government is conducting a review to assess the exact deployment numbers of the CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the region,” he said. “No forces are arriving in Bastar; since they are no longer needed in the region, they are being moved elsewhere to carry out their duties.”

Replying to a question on whether security cover provided to political leaders would also be withdrawn following the official declaration of the end of Naxalism, the BJP leader said the personal protection was a matter of life rather than fashion. “Even though the end of Naxalism was officially declared, with the entire Naxal cadre accounted for and neutralised, there is still a six-month transition period, after which security to each politician will be completely phased out,” he said.

Sharma said that standard police arrangements to maintain routine law and order will remain intact, expressing full confidence in the capability of the state police force and local society. “Naxalism no longer exists there; so, what kind of security are we even discussing? Our society is capable, and our police force is fully competent,” he said.

‘CRPF withdraws anti-Naxal battalion from Chhattisgarh’: Report