ETV Bharat / state

Central Delegation Satisfied With KMC Project To Tackle Waterlogging In Kolkata

Kolkata: A Central delegation which visited Kolkata to assess the progress of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) project on waterlogging has expressed satisfaction after inspecting various sites in the city over 2.5 days.

Sources said the delegation has asked KMC to submit an additional proposal, hinting at the possibility of further fund allocations. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already allocated over Rs 500 crore for the project.

The Centre has also sanctioned funds for Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru for various measures aimed at mitigating flood risks.

KMC sources said funds are being utilised to renovate several large wetlands in Kolkata. "Multiple canals have been restored, and new ponds have been excavated. The construction of a barrage on the Adi Ganga is set to begin. Retention tanks are being built at various locations across the city, and groundwater recharge initiatives are being implemented. Additionally, several drainage pumping stations are being constructed. A monsoon-related information system is also being developed to provide localised early warnings for specific areas," the source said.