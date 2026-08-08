Central Delegation Satisfied With KMC Project To Tackle Waterlogging In Kolkata
The NDMA has already allocated over Rs 500 crore, and the team directed the corporation to submit a proposal for additional funds, reports Monojit Das.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Kolkata: A Central delegation which visited Kolkata to assess the progress of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) project on waterlogging has expressed satisfaction after inspecting various sites in the city over 2.5 days.
Sources said the delegation has asked KMC to submit an additional proposal, hinting at the possibility of further fund allocations. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already allocated over Rs 500 crore for the project.
The Centre has also sanctioned funds for Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru for various measures aimed at mitigating flood risks.
KMC sources said funds are being utilised to renovate several large wetlands in Kolkata. "Multiple canals have been restored, and new ponds have been excavated. The construction of a barrage on the Adi Ganga is set to begin. Retention tanks are being built at various locations across the city, and groundwater recharge initiatives are being implemented. Additionally, several drainage pumping stations are being constructed. A monsoon-related information system is also being developed to provide localised early warnings for specific areas," the source said.
The Central delegation visited two waterbodies, Itkhola-1 and Itkhola-2, and examined a section of a canal locally referred to as 'Khelar Math'. They also inspected the drainage network in front of the mint in Alipore and inquired about the data-driven monitoring system.
KMC sources said the team was satisfied with the progress of work at various locations and has directed the KMC to submit a detailed proposal outlining further measures intended to control the flood situation.
"A central delegation inspected the ongoing work on flood mitigation at various locations. The majority of the projects currently underway will be completed by July 2027, while work on two pumping stations is scheduled to be completed by March 2028. Satisfied with the progress achieved using the previously allocated funds, they have asked us to submit new project proposals, indicating that further funds will be allocated," a KMC official said.
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